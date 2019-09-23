REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

The United States aims to avoid war with Iran and the additional troops ordered to be deployed in the Gulf region are for “deterrence and defense,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-UKRAINE Trump says he discussed Biden in call with Ukrainian president

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he discussed Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son in a call with Ukraine’s president. U.S.

USA-ELECTION U.S. Democratic presidential hopefuls vie to wow voters at Iowa steak fry

DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - Democrats vying for the nomination to take on Republican U.S. President Donald Trump tried to make a splash on Saturday as they entered a party steak fry in Des Moines, Iowa, the state that will host the first nominating contest in early February. USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER

Biden urges investigation into Trump Ukraine call DES MOINES, Iowa/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, a frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, on Saturday called for an investigation into reports that President Donald Trump pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Biden and his son.

BUSINESS THOMAS-COOK-GRP-INVESTMENT

British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, stranding hundreds of thousands LONDON (Reuters) - The world’s oldest travel firm Thomas Cook collapsed on Monday, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.

WEWORK-IPO-CEO SoftBank turns against WeWork's parent CEO Neumann: sources

(Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), the biggest investor in WeWork owner The We Company, is exploring ways to replace Adam Neumann as chief executive of the U.S. office-sharing start-up, four people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-EMMYS 'Game of Thrones,' 'Fleabag' take top Emmy honors on night of upsets

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Medieval drama “Game of Thrones” closed its run with a fourth Emmy award for best drama series while British comedy “Fleabag” was the upset winner for best comedy series on Sunday on a night that rewarded newcomers over old favorites. AWARDS-EMMYS-DIVERSITY

Gay performers shine with several wins at the Emmy Awards LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Gay performers shined at the Emmy Awards on Sunday with wins in several categories including best actor in a drama series, which went to “Pose” star Billy Porter as the first openly gay black man to take home the honor.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-NEP-RECAP

Brady-led Patriots cruise past Jets New England quarterback Tom Brady threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns while passing Drew Brees for second place in career touchdown passes and the Patriots continued their early-season roll with a 30-14 victory over the visiting New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Liverpool maintain searing pace, Man United lose at West Ham

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Liverpool maintained their searing pace at the top of the Premier League as they beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to make it six wins from six matches. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS ETHIOPIA-AIRPLANE/FAA (PIX)

U.S. FAA downplays expectations on Boeing 737 MAX meeting with regulators The Federal Aviation Administration is downplaying expectations of a breakthrough on software certification work or training for Boeing's grounded 737 MAX jet, during talks on Monday with global regulators in Montreal.

23 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT USA-AUTOS/LABOR-LORDSTOWN (PIX)

At closed GM plant in Lordstown, workers still hope for new vehicle When asked about reports General Motors Co may turn its shuttered Lordstown, Ohio, plant into a battery factory, "Buffalo" Joe Nero snorts with derision and points at the vast complex that until six months ago made the Chevrolet Cruze.

23 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams gives introductory remarks at treasury markets conference Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives introductory before the 2019 U.S. Treasury Market Conference organized by the Department of the Treasury, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Securities and Exchange Commission, and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, in New York.

23 Sep 09:50 ET / 13:50 GMT USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Fed's James Bullard speaks in Illinois on the economy Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard makes presentation on the economy in Effingham, Ill., on U.S. economy and monetary policy.

23 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ (TV) World Meteorological Organization (WMO) issues state of climate 5-year report

World Meteorological Organization (WMO) issues state of climate 5-year report 2015-2019, with details on global temperatures and other climate change indicators like ice melt and sea level rise. 23 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HUAWEI TECH-USA/ (PIX) (TV) Huawei CFO Meng returns to Canadian court for hearing

Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou will appear in British Columbia supreme court for a hearing where her defense team will seek further disclosure surrounding her arrest at the Vancouver airport on Dec. 1. The hearing begins at 10 am Vancouver time. 23 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/UN (TV) High-level meeting on the Amazon

High level meeting on the Amazon hosted by France, Chile and Colombia. 23 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/GERMANY-MAAS BARNIER (TV) Germany's Maas, EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speak to reporters

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and the European Union Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier speak to reporters after their meeting in Berlin. 23 Sep 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

SPAIN-POLITICS/FRANCO (PIX) (TV) Preview ahead of Supreme Court ruling on Franco's exhumation

Preview ahead of Spain's Supreme Court ruling on whether the body of former dictator Francisco Franco can be exhumed from the mausoleum in the Valley of the Fallen. 23 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN (PIX) (TV) United Nations hosts 2019 Climate Action Summit

Global climate activists, including Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, participate in the United Nations 2019 Climate Action Summit, ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting of world leaders. 23 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-RELIGION/UN (PIX) (TV) U.S. hosts 'Global Call to Protect Religious Freedom' at UN

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence host 'Global Call to Protect Religious Freedom' at the United Nations where they might confront China for its treatment of Uighurs and other Muslims - an opening salvo for what promises to be a tense UN General Assembly for the two world powers. 23 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/PROTEST (PIX) (TV) Anti-Trump protesters march as U.S. president comes to NY for UN General Assembly

Protesters march in Manhattan to decry the U.S. President Donald Trump's policies and administration as he visits New York for the United Nations General Assembly 23 Sep 17:30 ET / 21:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT BRITAIN-ROYALS/SAFRICA (PIX) (TV)

Prince Harry and Meghan begin their Africa tour in Cape Town Prince Harry and his wife Meghan start a 10-day Africa tour in Cape Town with baby Archie, the first official tour they have done since his birth. 23 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CLIMATE-CHANGE/AUSTRIA-GLACIERS (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Tracking glacial melt in the Alps The discussion on climate change is mostly focused on changes in daily temperatures and local weather "happenings". In fact, climate means a synthesis of meteorological variables over at least 30 years.

23 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)