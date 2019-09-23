International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Waited for long to greet PM Modi, says Akbaruddin

India's permanent representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin, who received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport here on Sunday (local time), said that the members of the Permanent Mission of India to the UN have waited for long to greet the Prime Minister.

ANI New York
Updated: 23-09-2019 11:56 IST
Waited for long to greet PM Modi, says Akbaruddin

Syed Akbaruddin receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport on Sunday (local time) in New York. Photo/Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

India's permanent representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin, who received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport here on Sunday (local time), said that the members of the Permanent Mission of India to the UN have waited for long to greet the Prime Minister. "Welcome PM @narendramodi. We @IndiaUNNewYork have waited for long to greet u," he tweeted.

After completing his engagements in Houston, PM Modi reached New York on Sunday to attend the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session. The Prime Minister will be addressing the UNGA for the second time.

Apart from bilateral meetings with other delegations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Prime Minister will also meet the Indian community in New York outside the General Assembly Hall. Before departing for New York, Modi shared the stage with US President Donald Trump to address a massive 50,000 plus audience at the 'Howdy, Mody!' event in Houston.

In their address, the two world leaders touched upon various important issues of bilateral cooperation that further fuelled US-India friendship to new heights. (ANI)

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday, state secretariat sources said

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019