Air strikes kill at least 16 in Yemen's Houthi-controlled Dalea province - residents, media

Air strikes killed 17 people in Yemen's Houthi-controlled Dalea province on Tuesday when a house collapsed, two residents said.

Al-Masirah TV, run by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, said 16 people in one building - including seven children - died in strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition. There was no immediate comment from the coalition.

Also Read: Beef ban:K'taka govt to consider people's feelings, says Joshi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)