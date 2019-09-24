International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Air strikes kill at least 16 in Yemen's Houthi-controlled Dalea province - residents, media

Reuters Aden
Updated: 24-09-2019 16:06 IST
Air strikes kill at least 16 in Yemen's Houthi-controlled Dalea province - residents, media

Image Credit: Pixabay

Air strikes killed 17 people in Yemen's Houthi-controlled Dalea province on Tuesday when a house collapsed, two residents said.

Al-Masirah TV, run by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, said 16 people in one building - including seven children - died in strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition. There was no immediate comment from the coalition.

Also Read: Beef ban:K'taka govt to consider people's feelings, says Joshi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Yemen Rep
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019