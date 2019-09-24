India calls out Pakistan's misuse of UNHRC to peddle fabricated narrative on Kashmir

India on Tuesday deplored the "repeated misuse" of the UNHRC platform by Pakistan to peddle its fabricated narrative on the Kashmir issue, and urged Pakistan to address the issue of gross human rights violation against ethnic minorities in Sindh, Balochistan, and PoK. "We deplore repeated misuse of the Council by Pakistan with fabricated narratives against India," said Senthil Kumar, the First Secretary of India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

"We will advice Pakistan to look into its own cases of hatred, discrimination and intolerance committed against ethnic minorities in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh," Kumar added. Kumar said that any rhetorics by Pakistan on the Kashmir issue will not divert the international attention from the "persecution and elimination" of religious and ethnic minorities, "be it Christians, Sikhs, Shias, Ahmadiyas or Hindus."

He noted that India's move to revoke Article 370 of the constitution is within the country's sovereign rights and its internal matter. "As asserted earlier, Jammu and Kashmir has been, is an shall continue to be an integral part of India." Kumar said that Pakistan's nefarious designs on the issue will never succeed as the people of India are united and determined to preserve their territorial integrity, along with their core values of democracy, tolerance, and unity in diversity. (ANI)

Also Read: 8 people related to Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)