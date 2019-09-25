Following are the foreign highlights at 2030 hours

FGN64: PM-LD SOCIALMEDIA New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that social media has become a powerful instrument of democracy and it can be used as a "weapon" for good governance.

New York: Fresh from slashing the tax rate for companies to lowest in almost three decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched India as 'the' investment destination for global investors, saying reforms by his government are just the beginning of a long innings.

FGN40: PAK-SAEED Lahore: Pakistan's Lahore High Court chief justice on Wednesday changed a two-member bench which was hearing the petition of Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed challenging his arrest in the terror financing case.

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a USD 150 million line of credit to the group of Pacific island nations for undertaking solar, renewable energy and climate related projects based on their requirement.

FGN37: PAK-QUAKE-2NDLD TOLL Islamabad: The death toll in the devastating earthquake that rattled Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and several north-eastern cities in the country rose to 37 on Wednesday as authorities stepped up rescue operations to save people trapped in debris of several toppled buildings.

Beijing: China, the world's second largest economy after the US, on Wednesday asserted that it is "still a developing country", arguing that it continued to grapple with the problems of inadequate and unbalanced development.

FGN61: UK-2NDLD PARLIAMENT London: Britain's House of Commons reconvened Wednesday, a day after the bombshell Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had acted illegally by suspending Parliament, and lawmakers immediately demanded answers about how the suspension came about in the first place. (AP)

United Nations: US President Donald Trump "encouraged" Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve relations with Pakistan and fulfil his promise to better the lives of the Kashmiri people, according to a readout issued by the White House of the bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

FGN23 PAK-KASHMIR-UN-QURESHI Islamabad: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written to the UN Secretary General and President of the UN Security Council highlighting Pakistan's legal case on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

United Nations: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue during his address at the United Nations, saying it is imperative to solve the problem through "dialogue on the basis of justice, equity, and not through collision."

