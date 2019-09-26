Indian Sikh woman among 16 arrested by Malaysian Police for plotting terror attacks

An Indian Sikh woman is among 16 suspects arrested by the Malaysian Police for allegedly plotting attacks on local politicians and non-Muslim groups in the country. The terror suspects were arrested in special operations conducted nationwide between July 10 and September 25, Ayob Khan Mydin, the Assistant Director of Malaysian Police's counter-terrorism division, said at a press conference on Thursday, as reported by the Malay Mail.

Ayob said that the arrested 38-year old Indian woman was a member of the Sikh For Justice (SFJ) group. She was arrested in Subang Jaya under the Immigration Act and is in the process of being deported to India. The remaining 15 suspects comprised three Malaysians, and 12 Indonesians. Two of the Malaysians arrested in Sabah were responsible for spreading Islamic State (Daesh) propaganda and acting as facilitators for a couple and their three children who carried out suicide bombing attacks at a church in Jolo, South Philippines, last December, Ayob said.

The duo also arranged for funds to be channelled to the Maute terrorist group in the southern Philippines. Some of the suspects were involved in recruiting Indonesians and Malaysians for spreading the Daesh ideology and had also planned future attacks in the two countries. (ANI)

