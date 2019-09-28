Iraq to open Al-Qaim border-crossing with Syria on Monday - state news agency

Iraq will open the Al-Qaim border-crossing with Syria on Monday, Iraq's state news agency (INA) said on Friday.

INA cited the head of the border crossing authority as saying that Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi had agreed to open the crossing and that it was ready for travellers and trade.

