Pak PM visits earthquake-hit Mirpur district in PoK

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday visited earthquake affected Mirpur district of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Khan held a meeting with PoK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and was briefed about the losses as well as rescue and rehabilitation measure.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal, Dawn reported. Khan also visited divisional headquarters hospital to inquire about the health of survivors.

Last week, two earthquakes struck PoK and adjoining areas. Chaudhry Mohammad Tayyab, the divisional commissioner of Mirpur, said that 40 people were killed while 680 others suffered injuries in Mirpur and Jhelum district of Pakistan's Punjab. Tayyab has said that according to preliminary reports 454 concrete houses and 1200 Katcha houses had been destroyed. Meanwhile, 6,660 concrete and 500 Katcha houses were partially damaged.

Nearly 140 school building and 200 vehicles were also marred by the natural disaster. Khan was in New York to attend 74th session of United Nations General Assembly at the time of the disaster. The Prime Minister had on Friday announced Pakistani Rupees 5 lakh compensation to people killed in the quake.

However, no compensation to injured has been issued yet. Meanwhile, the government has deployed 22 teams, comprising 107 officials, to survey the area for property losses. They are expected to file a report in the coming 10 days. (ANI)

