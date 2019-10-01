International Development News
UK proposes customs centres on both sides of Irish border - RTE report

Reuters London
Updated: 01-10-2019 01:45 IST
Britain is proposing to set up "customs clearance centres" on both sides of the Irish border after Brexit in order to avoid the need for border checks on the border itself, Irish state broadcaster RTE reported on Monday.

"The UK has proposed a string of 'customs clearance centres' on both sides of the Irish border as a key part of its plan to replace the backstop, RTE News understands," the broadcaster's Europe Editor Tony Connelly said on Twitter.

"The 'centres', effectively customs posts, would be located between 5-10 miles 'back' from the border," he added.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
