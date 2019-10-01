North Korea, U.S. to hold working-level talks on October 5 - KCNA

North Korea and the United States have agreed to hold working-level talks on Oct. 5, North Korea's state news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.

The two countries agreed to have preliminary contact on Oct. 4, followed by the working-level talks, the agency said, citing a statement issued under the name of vice foreign minister Choe Son Hui.

