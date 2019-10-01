International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

North Korea, U.S. to hold working-level talks on October 5 - KCNA

Reuters Seoul
Updated: 01-10-2019 14:25 IST
North Korea, U.S. to hold working-level talks on October 5 - KCNA

Image Credit: Pixabay

North Korea and the United States have agreed to hold working-level talks on Oct. 5, North Korea's state news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.

The two countries agreed to have preliminary contact on Oct. 4, followed by the working-level talks, the agency said, citing a statement issued under the name of vice foreign minister Choe Son Hui.

Also Read: Sports News Roundup: Rugby-England run in seven tries to down United States 45-7; Redskins-Giants won't be battle of rookie QBs ... yet

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : United States North Korea KCNA
COUNTRY : North Korea
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019