REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

A second whistleblower has come forward with first-hand knowledge of President Donald Trump’s attempts to get the Ukrainian president to investigate a political rival, lawyers for the official said on Sunday.

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least eight people were killed in new clashes between Iraqi security forces and anti-government protesters on Sunday, the sixth day of unrest in which the death toll has now passed 100 and more than 6,000 have been wounded. U.S.

USA-COURT-LGBT/ Gay, transgender rights in spotlight as U.S. Supreme Court returns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court kicks off its new term this week, with a major dispute on tap over whether a landmark decades-old federal anti-discrimination law that bars sex discrimination in the workplace protects gay and transgender employees. KANSAS-SHOOTING/

Four killed, five wounded in shooting in Kansas bar (Reuters) - Four people were killed and five wounded in a Kansas City area bar early on Sunday when one or two suspects opened fire, and police were hunting for the shooters, local authorities said.

BUSINESS BAYER-GLYPHOSATE-LAWSUIT/

Bayer says October U.S. glyphosate trial delayed until February FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A pending U.S. lawsuit over claims related to Bayer’s (BAYGn.DE) glyphosate-based herbicide Roundup has been delayed, the company said on Sunday, with a new court date set for February, 2020.

USA-AUTOS-LABOR/ Talks between UAW and GM take 'turn for the worse': union official

DETROIT (Reuters) - Talks for a new four-year labor contract between General Motors Co (GM.N) and its striking workers took a “turn for the worse” on Sunday after the United Auto Workers rejected the largest U.S. automaker’s latest offer but the two sides were still talking. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE/ Box office: 'Joker' smashes October record with $93.5 million debut

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Warner Bros.’ “Joker” laughed its way to a new record at the domestic box office. PEOPLE-GINGERBAKER-DEATH/

Ginger Baker, drummer in 1960s group Cream, dies aged 80 LONDON (Reuters) - British rock music drummer Ginger Baker, a co-founder of the 1960’s supergroup Cream with bass player Jack Bruce and guitarist Eric Clapton, died on Sunday aged 80.

SPORTS ATHLETICS-WORLD/

U.S reassert authority in men's 4x400m relay DOHA (Reuters) - The United States comfortably won the men’s 4x400 meters relay gold at the world championships on Sunday, reasserting their authority in the event and ensuring they finished top of the medals table.

FOOTBALL-NFL-OAK-NEP-BROWN/ WR Brown seeking more than $40 million from Raiders, Patriots

The NFL Players Association has filed grievances against the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots on behalf of unemployed wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is seeking millions from the teams, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/GEORGE

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President George speaks at NABE conference Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on "A View From the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City" before the National Association for Business Economics 61st Annual Meeting, in Denver, Colo.

6 Oct 18:45 ET / 22:45 GMT EUROPE-OILSEEDS/CONSULTANCY

Strategie Grains monthly EU oilseed crop estimates Like other crop analysts, Strategie Grains has in recent months its estimate of this year's EU rapeseed harvest to a 13-year low. French firm also expected to give first assessment of sowing for next year's harvest.

7 Oct GREECE-BUDGET/

Greece submits to parliament its 2020 draft budget Greece expected to unveil its draft budget for 2020

7 Oct LEBANON-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon's PM, cenbank head at the UAE-Lebanon Investment Forum Abu Dhabi hosts the second Lebanon-UAE Investment Forum where Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri and Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and UAE Economy Minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri will speak.

It comes as Lebanon seeks to attract investment in an upcoming Eurobond issue, possibly from Gulf states, and in its struggling economy. 7 Oct

MEXICO-ECONOMY/ Mexico's finance minister, central bank chief at Forbes forum

Mexico's Finance Minister, the head of Bank of Mexico, and the President of Panama are scheduled to speak at a Forbes forum in Mexico City. 7 Oct

USA-TRADE/USMCA-MEXICO U.S. Democratic delegation comes to Mexico as USMCA eyed

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal leads a two-day, Congressional Delegation to Mexico. The trip comes as the House Democratic Working Group on NAFTA 2.0 continues to engage in productive discussions with the U.S.

Trade Representative regarding important improvements to the agreement. While in Mexico, members will meet with representatives from the Mexican Government as well as local workers. 7 Oct

EUROPE-GRAINS/SOWING Return of rain boosts EU winter crop sowing prospects

Showers in the past week in western Europe have improved prospects for wheat and barley sowing that is getting underway and could also salvage some earlier-sown rapeseed in drought-affected regions. 7 Oct

LOUISDREYFUS-RESULTS/ Agricultural commodity trader Louis Dreyfus reports first-half results

Privately held Louis Dreyfus is one of the world's largest merchants of farm commodities. Focus will be on performance of company during U.S.-China trade war, impact of recent restructuring and indications on financing after the group said it was considering selling stakes to industry partners following the exit of minority family shareholders.

7 Oct COLOMBIA-MARIJUANA/ (PIX) (TV)

Facing stiff competition, will Colombia's marijuana industry go up in smoke? As regulatory delays dampen initial investor excitement for Colombia’s burgeoning marijuana industry, the businesses that bet on bud may be left in the lurch.

We’ve spoken to business people and the country's cannabis industry guild to ask what can be done to salvage billions in potential ganga exports. 7 Oct

NORWAY-BUDGET/ Norway's government presents 2020 fiscal spending plan

7 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT BULGARIA-PROTEST/HEALTHCARE

Bulgaria's nurses rally to seek higher pay About 7,000 nurses and medical workers, backed by the country's leading trade union CITUB, will protest to demand higher pay and better working conditions in the country's troubled healthcare sector.

7 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari articipates in fireside chat Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in fireside chat on the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank's work in Indian Country and the Bank's Center for Indian Country Development before the 2019 Fall Finance and Tribal Economies Conference, in Prior Lake, Minn.

7 Oct 10:20 ET / 14:20 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/1MDB (TV) Malaysian anti-corruption commission holds news conference on 1MDB scandal

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission will hold a news conference on the latest developments in the multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Malaysian and U.S. investigators say about $4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014.

7 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX)

Brexit talks resume between the EU and Britain Brexit talks resume between the EU and Britain

7 Oct USA-IMMIGRATION/OIL (PIX)

‘Broken system’ starves U.S. oil boom of immigrant workers New Mexico and Texas are experiencing the biggest oil boom in U.S. history but local employers like Johnny Vega say they have well equipment standing idle as a broken immigration system starves them of badly needed workers.

7 Oct BRITAIN-EU/BORDER

Experts propose blockchain tracking to solve Brexit's border puzzle A team of experts has come up with a plan to use blockchain tracking for trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to avoid the re-imposition of a hard border after Britain leaves the European Union.

7 Oct CUBA-SANCTIONS/INVESTMENT (PIX)

Sanctions make western business in Cuba ever more problematic An unprecedented level of U.S. sanctions on Cuba is prompting more international banks to drop transactions involving the island, would-be investors to put their plans on hold and existing investors to consider restructuring their companies.

7 Oct CLIMATE-CHANGE/BRITAIN-PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Extinction Rebellion launches new wave of disruption in central London Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion aims to shut down London in a new wave of civil disobedience in its campaign to force Britain to adopt more ambitions targets to curb emissions and protect biodiversity. The group occupied four iconic cites in London for 11 days in April, forcing parliament to declare a symbolic "climate emergency."

7 Oct BRITAIN-EU/SASSOLI

EU parliament head David Sassoli in Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron before crunchtime Brexit summit The head of the EU parliament, David Sassoli, travels to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron before a make-or-break Brexit summit of all EU leaders on Oct.17-18.

7 Oct BRITAIN-EU/ (EXPLAINER) (GRAPHIC)

Understanding Brexit: Events that led the UK to a Brexit impasse A visual guide using illustrations and graphics that looks at the steps that led Britain from David Cameron's 2015 general election to the current parliamentary impasse.

7 Oct BRITAIN-BARCLAYS/QATAR (PIX)

Former top Barclays bankers face fraud trial over 2008 Qatar rescue Three former Barclays executives face a London jury in a high profile criminal trial over how they secured billions of pounds from Qatari investors and averted a state bailout during the global financial crisis in 2008.

Roger Jenkins, a former rainmaker and chairman of investment banking in the Middle East, ex wealth division boss Tom Kalaris and Richard Boath, who headed the corporate finance business, are charged with fraud offences in a trial scheduled to last up to five months. 7 Oct

HAITI-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) Seeking president's ouster, Haitian opposition calls for protesters to close government offices

Haitian opposition leader Andre Michel calls on protesters to blockade certain government offices in latest move aimed at pressuring President Jovenel Moise to resign over corruption charges, police violence and fuel shortages. Moise has not been seen in public for days despite rolling protests and street violence.

7 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT POLAND-ELECTION/WELFARE (PIX) (TV)

Poland's ruling right-wing party banks on child subsidy to win election Maria Kolsut will be thinking about her financial security when she votes for Poland's ruling right-wing party in Sunday's parliamentary election. A child subsidy has made her better off than before PiS came to power in 2015.

7 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/FLORIDA-FELONS (PIX) (TV)

Restoring felon voting rights a ‘mess’ in battleground Florida Florida residents with felony records must pay outstanding fines and fees relating to their convictions before they can vote, a new law affecting hundreds of thousands of potential voters.

The issue is now central to a lawsuit that aims to block the Republican-backed measure, in part because some senior Florida election officials acknowledge they can't figure out who owes what. 7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SERBIA-TURKEY/ERDOGAN (TV) Turkish President Erdogan, Serbian President Vucic hold joint news conference

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hold a joint news conference in Belgrade during Erdogan's official visit to Serbia 7 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE UKRAINE-CRISIS/WITHDRAWAL (TV)

Troop withdrawal due to begin in Ukraine's rebel-held east Ukrainian and rebel armies expected to start the withdrawal of troops from the village of Petrivske and the town of Zolote in Ukraine's breakaway Donbass region.

7 Oct DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-MEASLES/ U.S. provides update on its worst measles outbreak in a quarter century U.S. health officials provide updated figures on the nation's largest measles outbreak in a quarter century.

7 Oct RELIGION

POPE-SYNOD/AMAZON (PIX) (TV) Pope opens first working day of the Vatican's contentious synod on the future of the Church in the Amazon

7 Oct 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

NOBEL-PRIZE/MEDICINE (PIX) (TV) The Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology is announced The winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology is announced.

7 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

KENYA-DRUGS/ (PIX) (TV) Kenya struggles to cope with growing number of heroin users

In a discreet clinic just outside the Kenyan capital, a recovering heroin addict holds the hand of his two-year-old daughter as he drinks down a dose of methadone. Kenya is seeing more and more addict as heroin enters the East African nation at Mombasa, a port city that is a growing hub for drugs from Afghanistan bound for the West, officials say.

The number of people injecting drugs jumped by more than 50 percent in the past eight years and the majority of users inject heroin, the health ministry says. 7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

