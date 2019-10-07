REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Hong Kong struggled to recover on Monday, with the metro only partially functioning and infrastructure extensively damaged, after scores of protesters were arrested in violent clashes overnight that drew the first warning from the Chinese military.

NORTHKOREA-USA North Korea doubts U.S. will have alternative plans inside two weeks

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said on Sunday there was no way the United States would bring alternative plans for their stalled nuclear talks to a meeting proposed by Stockholm in two weeks after weekend negotiations in Sweden broke down. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER U.S. diplomats to testify about Trump-Ukraine efforts as Democrats build impeachment case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A parade of U.S. diplomats will head to Capitol Hill for closed-door testimony this week as Democrats build their impeachment case against President Donald Trump, while the White House considers ways to slow down the process. USA-COURT-LGBT

Gay, transgender rights in spotlight as U.S. Supreme Court returns WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court kicks off its new term this week, with a major dispute on tap over whether a landmark decades-old federal anti-discrimination law that bars sex discrimination in the workplace protects gay and transgender employees.

BUSINESS USA-FED-GEORGE

Low inflation? Nothing to worry about, Fed's George says DENVER (Reuters) - Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George on Sunday rejected the notion that the U.S. central bank should cut interest rates to try to boost low inflation, which she said is largely a result of global forces that U.S. monetary policy can do little to counter.

TRADE-JAPAN Where the U.S.-Japan trade deal falls short of Trans-Pacific pact abandoned by Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has called his new trade deal with Japan a “phenomenal” victory for U.S. farmers. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE Box office: 'Joker' smashes October record with $93.5 million debut LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Warner Bros.’ “Joker” laughed its way to a new record at the domestic box office.

PEOPLE-GINGERBAKER-DEATH Ginger Baker, drummer in 1960s group Cream, dies aged 80

LONDON (Reuters) - British rock music drummer Ginger Baker, a co-founder of the 1960’s supergroup Cream with bass player Jack Bruce and guitarist Eric Clapton, died on Sunday aged 80. SPORTS

BASKETBALL-WNBA League MVP Delle Donne to start WNBA Finals game three

League most valuable player Elena Delle Donne will start for the Washington Mystics in Sunday’s game three of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) finals against the Connecticut Sun, the team announced. ATHLETICS-WORLD

Successful world championships no desert mirage in the end DOHA (Reuters) - A successful world athletics championships had looked like a desert mirage but the event eventually came to life with an oasis of thrills and packed houses to rescue Qatari organizers and officials before the curtain came down on Sunday.

UPCOMING BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

NORWAY-BUDGET/ Norway's government presents 2020 fiscal spending plan

7 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT BULGARIA-PROTEST/HEALTHCARE

Bulgaria's nurses rally to seek higher pay About 7,000 nurses and medical workers, backed by the country's leading trade union CITUB, will protest to demand higher pay and better working conditions in the country's troubled healthcare sector.

7 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari participates in fireside chat Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in fireside chat on the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank's work in Indian Country and the Bank's Center for Indian Country Development before the 2019 Fall Finance and Tribal Economies Conference, in Prior Lake, Minn.

7 Oct 10:20 ET / 14:20 GMT RELIGION

POPE-SYNOD/AMAZON (PIX) (TV) Pope opens first working day of the Vatican's contentious synod on the future of the Church in the Amazon

7 Oct 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

POLAND-ELECTION/WELFARE (PIX) (TV) Poland's ruling right-wing party banks on child subsidy to win election

Maria Kolsut will be thinking about her financial security when she votes for Poland's ruling right-wing party in Sunday's parliamentary election. A child subsidy has made her better off than before PiS came to power in 2015. 7 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/FLORIDA-FELONS (PIX) (TV) Restoring felon voting rights a ‘mess’ in battleground Florida

Florida residents with felony records must pay outstanding fines and fees relating to their convictions before they can vote, a new law affecting hundreds of thousands of potential voters. The issue is now central to a lawsuit that aims to block the Republican-backed measure, in part because some senior Florida election officials acknowledge they can't figure out who owes what. 7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SERBIA-TURKEY/ERDOGAN (TV) Turkish President Erdogan, Serbian President Vucic hold joint news conference

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hold a joint news conference in Belgrade during Erdogan's official visit to Serbia 7 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY NOBEL-PRIZE/MEDICINE (PIX) (TV)

The Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology is announced The winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology is announced.

7 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

KENYA-DRUGS/ (PIX) (TV) Kenya struggles to cope with growing number of heroin users

In a discreet clinic just outside the Kenyan capital, a recovering heroin addict holds the hand of his two-year-old daughter as he drinks down a dose of methadone. 7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-COURT/JURY Supreme Court hears dispute over non-unanimous jury verdicts

U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in a case from Louisiana over whether the right to unanimous jury verdicts applies to state criminal trials. 7 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

