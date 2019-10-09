REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA/

Ahead of offensive, Turkey says it strikes Syria-Iraq border ANKARA/ISTANBUL - Turkey’s military struck the Syrian-Iraqi border to prevent Kurdish forces using the route to reinforce northeast Syria, as Ankara prepared to attack there following a surprise U.S. troop pullback, Turkish officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

BRITAIN-EU/ EU tells British PM Johnson to stop playing 'stupid' Brexit blame game

LONDON/BRUSSELS - The European Union accused Britain of playing a “stupid blame game” over Brexit on Tuesday after a Downing Street source said a deal was essentially impossible because German Chancellor Angela Merkel had made unacceptable demands. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ White House says it will refuse to cooperate with impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON - The White House said on Tuesday it would refuse to cooperate with a “baseless, unconstitutional” congressional impeachment inquiry, setting Republican President Donald Trump on a collision course with the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives. PEOPLE-JEFFREY-EPSTEIN-ARAOZ/

Jeffrey Epstein accuser expands lawsuit against estate, alleged enablers NEW YORK - A New York woman who said Jeffrey Epstein began grooming her for sex when she was 14 and later raped her expanded her lawsuit against his estate, naming several women who allegedly enabled the financier’s abuses and seeking to block the estate from shielding his assets from victims.

BUSINESS USA-FED-POWELL/

Fed's Powell sees 'favorable' outlook, 'sustainable' expansion DENVER - Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday flagged openness to further rate cuts to fend off global economic risks, repeating that the central bank will act “as appropriate” amid an economy that he said is likely to continue to expand.

USA-TRADE-CHINA/ U.S. visa move against China casts pall over talks to end trade war

WASHINGTON - The United States said on Tuesday it had imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials for the detention or abuse of Muslim minorities, heightening tensions with Beijing and casting a pall over high-level talks to end a 15-month trade war. ENTERTAINMENT

ARMENIA-TECHNOLOGIES/KARDASHIAN Kim Kardashian praises climate activist Thunberg and hopes for meeting

YEREVAN - US reality TV star Kim Kardashian heaped praise on Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday, calling her a "brave and amazing young woman" and said she shared her concerns about climate change. TELEVISION-SOUTH-PARK-CHINA/

'South Park' creators offer mocking 'apology' to China over episode LOS ANGELES/SHANGHAI - The creators of satirical animated series “South Park” issued a mocking “apology” to China after media reports that episodes of the show were no longer available on some Chinese websites.

SPORTS CHINA-BASKETBALL-NBA-SILVER/

China TV drops NBA exhibition games; league defends free speech TOKYO/BEIJING - Chinese state television said on Tuesday it would not air NBA exhibition games played in the country this week, heaping pressure on the U.S. basketball league after a tweet by a Houston Rockets executive backing protests in Hong Kong.

GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ U.S. women romp to fifth straight world title, Biles rewrites history

The United States women cruised to their fifth consecutive team title at the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart on Tuesday, with Simone Biles becoming the event’s most decorated woman. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS ECONOMY-COMPETITIVENESS/

World Economic Forum releases annual competitiveness rankings. 9 Oct 18:01 ET / 22:01 GMT

EDF-NUCLEARPOWER/FLAMANVILLE French utility EDF statement on Flamanville 3 nuclear reactor faulty weldings, costs

French utility EDF is expected to give a market update on faulty weldings at its Flamanville 3 EPR nuclear reactor under construction in norther France. The firm is also expected to give an update on costs and planned fixes. 9 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

OIL-CARBON/CLIMATECHANGE (PIX) (GRAPHIC) Investors get lost in Big Oil's carbon accounting maze

Wide variations in the way oil companies report their efforts to reduce carbon emissions make it difficult to assess the risk of holding their shares as the world shifts away from fossil fuels, senior fund managers say. 9 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE-ETHIOPIA (PIX) (TV) Ethiopia's peacemaking prime minister emerges as a Nobel favourite

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who clinched a peace deal last year that ended two decades of hostility between former archenemies Ethiopia and Eritrea, is a favorite for the Nobel Peace Prize, which will be announced on Friday. But his tendency to bypass government institutions, relying heavily on personal initiative and charisma to drive through change, rankles some at home, officials and diplomats say. 9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

FURA GEMS-COLOMBIA/ (PIX) Workers at Fura emerald mine in Colombia labor in unsafe conditions -ex-employees

Workers at the Colombian emerald mine run by Canada's Fura Gems - the first publicly-traded emerald miner operating in the South American nation - have been laboring in unsafe conditions and sometimes lack safety equipment, according to four former employees. The alleged problems illustrate the challenges for Colombia in regulating miners as it seeks investment from gold and gem companies. 9 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/POWELL (TV) Federal Reserve's George, Powell participate in 'Fed Listens' event in Missouri

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George co-host "Fed Listens" roundtable with local business and community leaders to discuss labor market conditions, local banking, community development challenges and other topics, in Kansas City, Mo. 9 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS AFGHANISTAN-AIRSTRIKE/

United Nations releases report on Afghan airstrikes that killed civilians The United Nations releases its report into airstrikes on alleged Afghan drug labs in May 2019. The strikes in Farah province killed dozens of civilians, according to local officials. The U.S. has been attempting to choke the Taliban's revenue stream from the opium trade by bombing the simple, rural labs used to process the narcotic.

9 Oct TUNISIA-ELECTION/KAROUI (PIX)

Why is a Tunisian presidential candidate in detention? One of the candidates in Tunisia's presidential election has spent the campaign in a prison cell awaiting a verdict in a corruption case. The bizarre situation threatens to plunge Tunisia into constitutional confusion.

9 Oct USA-ELECTION/LOUISIANA (PIX)

Louisiana's Democratic governor fights for re-election in a Republican-leaning state Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a moderate Democrat who supports gun rights and opposes abortion, is fighting for a second term in office in a conservative-leaning state. He faces two Republican rivals on Saturday, with voters given a choice between him, U.S. Representative Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone in the state's open priamry.

9 Oct CLIMATE-CHANGE/CITIES (TV)

Mayors from the world's largest and most influential cities meet for the C40 Mayors Summit Global mayors from the world’s largest and most influential cities will convene with CEOs, philanthropists, campaigners, scientists and citizens at the landmark C40 Mayors Summit in Copenhagen.

9 Oct ECUADOR-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

National strike planned against Ecuador austerity measures Protesters plan a national strike to pressure Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno's government over economic austerity measures that have caused the worst unrest in years.

9 Oct EU-SLOVENIA/MICHEL (TV)

European Council President-elect, Charles Michel, visits Slovenia European Council President-elect, Charles Michel, visits Slovenia, meets Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec. Michel and Sarec hold a joint news conference after the meeting. Brexit, EU budget and Western Balkans are on the agenda of the meeting.

9 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT PORTUGAL-ELECTION/TALKS

Portugal's Socialists begin post-election talks Talks between Portugal's ruling Socialists and other left-wing parties, including the Left Bloc and the Communists, are set to start on Wednesday after Prime Minister Antonio Costa won the parliamentary election without an outright majority.

9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/PIPELINES (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

INSIGHT-Trump efforts to fast-track oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump pledged to cut red tape to speed up big energy projects like pipelines. That strategy is backfiring as environmental groups are finding weak spots of compliance in fast-tracked projects and successfully stalling them with lawsuits.

9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-MINNESOTA (PIX)

Trump holds first post-impeachment rally in Minnesota President Donald Trump will head to Minneapolis on Thursday for his first campaign rally since the impeachment inquiry began, choosing a large basketball arena to prove his support is still strong and that's he's looking to expand his electoral map. It also the home district of Congresswoman Omar, party of the Squad who faced racially-charged tirades from Trump supporters.

9 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

UKRAINE-CRISIS/WITHDRAWAL (TV) Troop withdrawal due to begin in Ukraine's rebel-held east

Ukrainian and rebel armies expected to start the withdrawal of troops from the village of Petrivske and the town of Zolote in Ukraine's breakaway Donbass region. 9 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE CONGO-BUSHMEAT/ (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE: In Congo, part-time hunters boost income with bushmeat Research shows around 6 million tonnes of bushmeat are sourced annually from the Congo Basin, whose forest spans across six countries and is second in size only to the Amazon.

9 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

NOBEL-PRIZE/PHYSICS (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Nobel physics winner Michel Mayor lectures in Spain

Swiss scientist Michel Mayor, one of the winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics holds a lecture near Madrid. Mayor won the award along with Swiss scientist James Pebbles on Tuesday for revealing the wonder of the evolution of the universe and discovering planets orbiting distant suns. 9 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

NOBEL-PRIZE/CHEMISTRY (PIX) (TV) Winner of the Nobel Prize in chemistry is announced

The winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry is announced at a news conference. 9 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT MEXICO-JOSEJOSE/ (PIX) (TV)

Body of legendary Mexican crooner Jose Jose due to return to Mexico The remains of Jose Jose, who died at 71 last week in Miami and whose songs were a soundtrack to jilted lovers across Latin America for half a century, are due to be returned on Tuesday to his home country, likely lying in state at the grand Bellas Artes cultural center and kicking off a series of tribute concerts and memorial events.

9 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

