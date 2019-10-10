International Development News
Denmark sets up temporary border control at border with Sweden

Reuters Copenhagen
Updated: 10-10-2019 13:17 IST
Denmark will set up temporary border controls at the Swedish border starting next month, the country's justice minister Nick Haekkerup said on Thursday. The move comes after two Swedes were charged with being involved in an explosion outside the Danish Tax Agency in August.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the time that the government was considering strengthening controls at its border with Sweden. Denmark is connected to Sweden via the Oresund bridge across a 16 kilometer (10-mile) strait and thousands of citizens from the two countries commute across the border daily by train and car. Both countries are members of the European Union.

