PTI Oslo
Updated: 10-10-2019 22:26 IST
NATO ally Norway suspends new arms exports to Turkey

Image Credit: Flickr

Norway, a NATO ally of Turkey, announced Thursday it was suspending all new arms exports to the country after Ankara launched a military offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

"Given that the situation is complex and changing quickly, the foreign ministry as a precautionary measure will not handle any new demands for exports of defence material or material for multiple uses... to Turkey," Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said in an email sent to AFP.

COUNTRY : Norway
