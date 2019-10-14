International Development News
Kurdish official: deal with Damascus covers deployment, political talks later

Reuters Damascus
Updated: 14-10-2019 12:00 IST
A top Syrian Kurdish official said a "preliminary military" deal with Damascus is limited to the army's deployment along the border and the two sides will discuss political issues later.

Badran Jia Kurd told Reuters the deal is for government forces to enter border areas from the town of Manbij to Derik in the northeast. He said the Kurdish-led authority was forced to look for ways to protect the region after the U.S. "gave the green light" for a Turkish offensive into the region.

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
