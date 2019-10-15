TABLE-Breakdown of China's Sept PPI

Following is a breakdown of China's producer price index for September, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. (Percent change from a year earlier):

Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Overall -1.2 -0.8 -0.3 0.0 0.6 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.9 2.7 3.3 3.6 Means of production -2.0 -1.3 -0.7 -0.3 0.6 0.9 0.3 -0.1 -0.1 1.0 3.3 4.2 4.6 Extraction 0.6 2.8 3.2 4.5 6.1 5.3 4.2 1.8 1.2 3.8 9.2 12.4 11.7 Raw materials -4.8 -3.5 -2.9 -2.1 -0.6 0.0 -0.6 -1.5 -1.6 0.8 4.6 6.7 7.3 Processing -1.2 -0.8 -0.2 0.0 0.5 0.9 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.8 2.2 2.5 2.9 Consumer goods 1.1 0.7 0.8 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.5 0.4 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.8 Food productions 3.3 2.6 2.0 2.2 2.2 1.9 1.2 0.8 0.8 0.9 1.1 0.9 0.9 Clothing 0.9 0.9 1.3 1.6 1.5 1.7 1.7 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.5 1.2 1.1 Daily use goods 0.8 0.6 0.8 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.8 1.0 1.1 Consumer durables -1.8 -2.0 -1.2 -0.9 -0.8 -0.6 -0.7 -0.6 0.0 0.2 0.1 -0.1 0.2 (China economics team)

