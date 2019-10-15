International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Kremlin envoy calls Turkish military operation in Syria 'unacceptable' - Ifax

Reuters
Updated: 15-10-2019 16:53 IST
Kremlin envoy calls Turkish military operation in Syria 'unacceptable' - Ifax

The Kremlin's envoy for Syria on Tuesday called Turkey's military offensive in northeast Syria "unacceptable" and complained that the operation had not been cleared by Moscow in advance, the Interfax news agency reported.

Alexander Lavrentiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy for Syria, also confirmed that Russia had brokered an agreement between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces that saw the Kurds cede control of territory to Syrian troops.

Lavrentiev, who was speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi during an official visit there by Putin, said the talks between the Kurds and Damascus had taken place at Russia's Hmeimim air base in Syria among other places.

Also Read: Iraq-Syria border crossing reopens after years of IS dominance

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019