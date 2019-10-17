International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Odd News Roundup: Australia bars entry to Vietnamese woman for failing to declare raw pork

Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 17-10-2019 10:31 IST
Odd News Roundup: Australia bars entry to Vietnamese woman for failing to declare raw pork

(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Australia bars entry to Vietnamese woman for failing to declare raw pork

Australia has refused entry to a Vietnamese woman for failing to declare 10 kg (22 lb) of raw pork, seafood and poultry on arrival in Sydney, its first expulsion under a more strict biosecurity law, authorities said on Tuesday. Already known for its tough biosecurity regulations, Australia has increased its vigilance to prevent the devastating African Swine Fever (ASF) from hitting its A$5.4-billion ($3.65-billion) pork industry.

Also Read: Australia ForMin says helping W.House probe in national interest

(With inputs from agencies.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019