IMF's Georgieva: US-China truce 'not good enough'

Washington, Oct 17 (AFP) The partial trade deal between the United States and China is welcome news, but does not undo their trade war's negative impact on the global economy, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday.

"It's really good news that the US and China are talking to each other," she told reporters at the start of the International Monetary Fund annual meeting. But "it's not good enough." "We need not just a truce, we need trade peace."

