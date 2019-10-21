PM Modi meets USISPF members, highlights steps taken to improve ease of doing business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the steps taken by his government to improve the ease of doing business in the country including the reduction of corporate tax and labour reforms during his meeting with members of US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) here. Interacting with the delegation led by Chairman of USISPF John Chambers, the Prime Minister, while mentioning the evolving start-up ecosystem in the country, highlighted the entrepreneurial risk-taking capacity of India's youth.

He also outlined the steps taken by the Central government including the Atal Tinkering Labs and conducting Hackathons, to boost innovation potential and solve problems using technology, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. Prime Minister Modi said that the unique strength of India is the availability of three Ds - democracy, demography and 'Dimaag' (brains).

The delegation expressed faith in Modi's vision for the country and said that the next five years of India will define the next twenty-five years of the world, the statement said. USISPF is a non-profit organisation, with the primary objective of strengthening the India-US bilateral and strategic partnership through policy advocacy in the fields of economic growth, entrepreneurship, employment-creation, and innovation. (ANI)

