REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

GLOBAL CHILE-PROTESTS

Chile's Pinera seeks forgiveness from hard-pressed citizens, offers rescue package Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera announced an ambitious raft of measures on Tuesday, aiming to quell protests against his government with a guaranteed minimum wage, a hike in the state pension offering and the stabilization of electricity costs.

SYRIA-SECURITY Russia, Turkey reach deal to remove Kurdish YPG from Syria border

Syrian and Russian forces will deploy in northeast Syria to remove Kurdish YPG fighters and their weapons from the border with Turkey under a deal agreed on Tuesday which both Moscow and Ankara hailed as a triumph. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER U.S. diplomat testifies Trump tied Ukraine aid to politically motivated probes

The top American diplomat in Ukraine testified on Tuesday that President Donald Trump made the release of U.S. security aid to Ukraine contingent on Kiev publicly declaring it would carry out politically motivated investigations that he demanded. USA-ELECTION-WARREN

U.S. presidential hopeful Warren rallies with striking Chicago teachers U.S. Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren rallied with striking Chicago teachers on Tuesday, expressing support for the union’s demands before the country’s third-largest school system canceled classes for a fifth day.

BUSINESS WEWORK-SOFTBANK-GROUP

SoftBank clinches WeWork takeover deal, bailing out co-founder SoftBank Group Corp agreed to spend more than $10 billion to take over U.S. office-space sharing startup WeWork on Tuesday, doubling down on an ill-fated investment and paying off its co-founder Adam Neumann to relinquish control.

ETHIOPIA-AIRPLANE-BOEING-EXEC Boeing ousts senior executive as 737 MAX crisis grows

Boeing Co on Tuesday ousted the top executive of its commercial airplanes division, Kevin McAllister, marking the first high-level departure since two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX jets. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-EDUCATION-CHEATING Lori Loughlin among those facing new charges in U.S. college admissions scam

Actress Lori Loughlin is facing a new bribery charge after federal prosecutors on Tuesday said they brought additional charges against 18 wealthy parents, university athletic officials and others accused of participating in the largest U.S. college admissions scam ever uncovered. CHINA-BASKETBALL-NBA-CCTV

China's CCTV shuns NBA season opening games following Hong Kong tweet row Chinese state television did not air the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) season opening games, underscoring the damage on the U.S. league’s business in the country following a Houston Rockets executive’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protesters.

SPORTS BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-NOP

Raptors raise championship banner but few hopes of another Before the start of a new NBA campaign on Tuesday the Toronto Raptors and their fans spent the final few moments before tip-off basking in last season’s glory by unfurling a championship banner and collecting diamond encrusted rings.

BASEBALL-HOU Astros executive 'deeply sorry' for inappropriate language

A Houston Astros executive who Sports Illustrated said yelled toward a group of female reporters after the team advanced to the World Series apologized on Tuesday for using inappropriate language. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CANADA-ELECTION/TRUDEAU-STRATEGY (PIX)

Raising voter fears helped Trudeau to victory in Canada - sources As polls indicated he could lose, Canadian Prime Minister JustinTrudeau ditched his "sunny ways" persona that had swept him to power in 2015 and started hammering away at three smaller parties on the left, warning their supporters that if they didn’t vote Liberal, the progressive vote would splinter and allow the opposition Conservatives to take power.

23 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT JAPAN-EMPEROR/ABE-BILATS (PIX) (TV)

Foreign dignitaries meet Japanese PM Abe following emperor's enthronement Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds bilateral talks with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who travelled to Tokyo for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement on Tuesday.

23 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT LEBANON-PROTESTS/YOUTH (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon's fiery youth drive protests aimed at shattering sectarianism Lebanon's mass protests are being driven by a fiery youth who say the demonstrations have obliterated sectarian identities for the first time, unifying the country in calls to topple an entrenched system that has enriched elites and left them jobless and forced to emigrate.

23 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit hangs in the balance as PM Johnson attempts to push through Withdrawal Agreement Bill in Parliament Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempts to push through EU Withdrawal Bill in Parliament to try and deliver on his pledge to lead the United Kingdom out of the European Union in just eight days time.

23 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ECO ANXIETY (TV)

Stressed out about climate change? Mental health experts brace for eco-anxiety The number of Americans worried about climate change has tripled since 2011. Now, some are seeking help for eco-anxiety through the help of mental health professionals or peer support groups.

23 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper deposed by House committee in impeachment inquiry Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper is deposed by House Intelligence Committee regarding circumstances in whichTrump administration withheld $391 million in military aid to Ukraine.

23 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT FACEBOOK-CONGRESS/ (PIX) (TV)

Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before U.S. House panel Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg testifies before U.S. House Financial Services Committee as social media company faces growing scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over planned cryptocurrency and other issues including advertising policies.

23 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT LIBYA-REFUGEES/RWANDA (PIX) (TV)

Rwanda hosts media visit to transit centre for African migrants previously detained in Libya Rwanda's Ministry of Emergency Management and the UNHCR will take journalists to the transit centre where migrants from Libya have been sheltered. Rwanda received 66 asylum-seekers that were being held in a Libyan detention centre, the first of a group of 500 to be sent there under a new agreement with the United Nations to help resettle people detained while trying to reach Europe.

23 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CANADA-ELECTION/

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau speaks to reporters after winning election Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take media questions for the first time since winning a minority government in the Monday federal election.

23 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT ITALY-HERCULANEUM/ (PIX) (TV)

Sumptuous ancient Roman home reopens to public after 30-year restoration project One of Herculaneum's most noble Roman homes, the House of the Bicentenary, reopens to the public after a 30-year restoration project. Herculaneum was one of the seaside towns covered in volcanic material when Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. The House of the Bicentenary was excavated in 1938 and is noted for its fine wall paintings and mosaic pavements.

23 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

LG DISPLAY-RESULTS/ (PIX) LG Display Q3 earnings

South Korean panel maker LG Display is due to report third quarter results. 23 Oct 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

VENEZUELA-EXPORTS/ (PIX) (TV) In hungry Venezuela, food producers step up exports to survive

Amid widespread hunger, Venezuelan food companies are increasingly relying on exports as a way of staying alive in a hyperinflationary economic crisis. From shrimp to mozzarella cheese, food made in Venezuela is increasingly ending up in foreign markets as companies seek to keep operations afloat - with the blessing of President Nicolas Maduro. 23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CATERPILLAR-RESULTS/ Q3 2019 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release

The heavy equipment maker is expected to report lower earnings per share for the third quarter as its customers turn more circumspect in making large capital expenditures amid slowing global economic growth. Investors will look for evidence to gauge the depth of slowdown in the manufacturing sector. 23 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

AMAZON COM-LOGISTICS/ (PIX) (TV) Can Amazon deliver in its second biggest market?

Every half an hour, 50 vans sweep into Amazon's distribution centre in Mannheim, Germany and sweep out again with up to 200 parcels and a precise delivery plan in each. 23 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

LILLY-RESULTS/ Eli Lilly to post third quarter results

Eli Lilly is expected to report a drop in third-quarter earnings on Wednesday as it bears the brunt of generic competition for older drugs such as Cialis and pricing pressures in the United States. Investors will focus on commentary related to the uptake of migraine treatment Emgality and updates on experimental cancer therapy LOXO-292. 23 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

BOEING-RESULTS/ Q3 2019 Boeing Co Earnings Release

Boeing is expected to post lower quarterly profit and revenue as its fast-selling 737 MAX jets remain grounded. Investors will look for comments on the timing of the jet's return to service. 23 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

CHICAGO-BUDGET/ Chicago mayor to introduce budget, deficit elimination plan

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will unveil a proposed fiscal 2020 budget and her plan to fill a $838 million gap. 23 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

FORD MOTOR-RESULTS/ Ford Motor Co third-quarter results expected to be hurt by restructuring, China slowdown

Ford Motor Co is scheduled to report third-quarter results, which are expected to be hurt by the No. 2 U.S. automaker's ongoing restructuring and the slowdown in the world's largest auto market in China. 23 Oct 16:05 ET / 20:05 GMT

TESLA-RESULTS/ Tesla reports financial results for the third quarter

Electric car maker Tesla said it will report third quarter financial results on Oct 23 after the New York market closes. Analysts are expecting another loss - although the company had earlier forecast a break even performance. The focus will be on the outlook for turning a profit in the fourth quarter. 23 Oct 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

SK HYNIX-RESULTS/ (PIX) SK Hynix Q3 earnings

SK Hynix Inc, the world's second-top memory chipmaker, is scheduled to release the July-Sept earnings. 24 Oct 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT JAPAN-EMPEROR/ENTHRONEMENT-BANQUET (PIX) (TV)

Japan's PM Abe and wife host banquet for newly enthroned emperor Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie host a banquet for newly enthroned Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at Hotel New Otani in Tokyo.

23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

AMERS-REUTERS RANKING/INNOVATIVE-UNIVERSITIES The World's Most Innovative Universities - 2019

While inventors are often portrayed as iconoclasts, innovation relies on strong institutions. That’s the conclusion of Reuters’ annual ranking of the World’s Most Innovative Universities, a list that identifies and ranks the educational institutions doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies, and power new markets and industries. 23 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AUSTRALIA-DROUGHT/RIVER (PIX) (TV) WIDER IMAGE - Thirst turns to anger as Australia's mighty river runs dry

In Menindee, the drought is not only crippling some of Australia’s richest outback grazing country, but drinking water is running low (this is new and reaching a critical stage in the coming weeks and months). 23 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE EXXON MOBIL-LAWSUIT/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial continues in New York AG's lawsuit against Exxon Mobil Trial is scheduled to continue in a lawsuit filed against Exxon Mobil Corp by New York's attorney general accusing the company of misleading investors about the risks climate change regulation posed to its business. The case is before Justice Barry Ostrager in Manhattan Supreme Court.

23 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING (PIX)

Marketing exec faces sentencing in U.S. college admissions scandal A California marking executive who authored a best-selling parenting tips book is scheduled to be sentenced after admitting she participated in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme. Federal prosecutors in Boston argue that Jane Buckinham, the author of “The Modern Girl’s Guide to Motherhood," deserves six months in prison for paying $50,000 to have a corrupt test proctor take the ACT college entrance exam for her son.

23 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-USA Trump administration officials grilled by U.S. lawmakers over Syria policy

President Donald Trump's special representative for Syria engagement, James Jeffrey, and two other State Department officials testify in a public hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, as members of Congress criticize the White House for pulling U.S. forces out of northeastern Syria, clearing the way for Turkey's offensive against the Kurds, who have been a U.S. ally. 23 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

