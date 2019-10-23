Russia says oil sites in Syria should be controlled by Damascus - RIA

The Syrian government should get back control of all oil facilities in the north-east of the country, the RIA Novosti news agency cited Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying on Wednesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov also said Moscow hoped that the Syrian Kurds would provide a guarantee that they would pull out from the border zone, according to RIA.

