IAF Chief visits RAFO base Masirah, Oman, witnesses Ex Eastern Bridge aerial exercise

Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria who is on a visit to Oman to witness the bilateral aerial exercise Eastern Bridge, visited the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) base Masirah on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Muscat
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 13:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 13:50 IST
IAF Chief is on a visit to Oman to witness the bilateral exercise (Photo tweeted by IAF). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria who is on a visit to Oman to witness the bilateral aerial exercise Eastern Bridge, visited the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) base Masirah on Thursday. This is his first visit abroad after taking over as IAF Chief.

IAF in a series of tweets on October 24 said, "Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff, visited RAFO base Masirah, today. He was received by Commander RAFO, Air Vice Marshal Matar Bin Ali Al Obaidani. The exercise will enhance professional knowledge & strengthen bilateral relations between the two Nations." "The CAS was accompanied by Ambassador of India to Oman, Shri Munu Mahawar. He was briefed in detail about various aspects of the exercise & its progress. The Chief also visited RAFO & IAF detachment & interacted with personnel of both Air Forces & wished them blue skies forever," IAF said in another tweet.

The Air Chief during his visit also called on and met Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Nu'amani, Minister of Royal Affairs and Sayyid Badar Bin Saud Al-Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs. "Both meetings were highly fruitful and constructive. The Chief of the Air Staff, also visited the IAF contingent participating in Ex Eastern Bridge-V along with Commander Royal Air Force Oman," tweeted IAF.

The Air chief had a very productive meeting with Commander RAFO during his visit to Oman. They discussed the ongoing Ex Eastern Bridge-V and all other areas of mutual cooperation between the two Air Forces. India has fielded its MiG-29s alongside Omani Eurofighter Typhoons, F-16s and Hawk aircraft for the ongoing Indo-Oman Joint Exercise -- Eastern Bridge -- between the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) and the Indian Air Force at RAFO base in Masirah, Oman.

The exercise will be held until October 26. The Last bilateral exercise was held between the countries in 2017 at Jamnagar, Gujarat. (ANI)

