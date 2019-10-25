International Development News
Development News Edition

Observance of Diwali in US important reminder of religious liberty: Trump

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 19:17 IST
Observance of Diwali in US important reminder of religious liberty: Trump

Sending Diwali greetings to Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists, President Donald Trump on Friday said that the observance of the festival of lights throughout America is an important reminder of the significance of the country's core tenets - religious liberty. A day earlier, Trump celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with a small group of Indian-Americans. The event was closed for the press.

"The observance of Diwali throughout America is an important reminder of the significance of one of our Nation's core tenets - religious liberty," Trump said in a statement ahead of the Diwali celebrations in India, the US and across the world. "My Administration will continue to defend the rights enshrined in our Constitution that enable people of all faiths to worship according to their beliefs and conscience," he said.

"As Diwali commences, Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration," said the US President. For many Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists in the US and around the globe, this sacred period is an opportunity to commemorate the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance, he said.

"Throughout this holy time, members of these faiths engage in prayer, light diyas, and lanterns, and partake in traditional feasts and other festivities with friends and family," Trump said. Diwali is being celebrated in India on October 27 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik transferred to Goa

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik is transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa on Friday, ANI news agency reported. Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu-Kashmir while Radha Krishna Mathur will ...

WRAPUP 3-More Russian military police arrive in Syria under peace deal with Turkey

Russia sent about 300 more military police and more than 20 armored vehicles to Syria on Friday under an accord between Ankara and Moscow that has halted Turkeys military incursion into northeast Syria.The deal, sealed on Tuesday by Preside...

From Ethiopia to Australia, the promises and pitfalls of tourism for good

The opening of Ethiopias once-secretive imperial palace complex has been hailed as symbolizing a new era of openness for the East African nation, but it also has another aim - job creation.The Menelik palace and its 40-acre Unity Park compo...

Tweak Motor Vehicles Act to curb drunk driving: HC to Centre

Expressing concern over increasing incidents of drunk-driving, the Madras High Court has directed the Centre to amend section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act so that there is a zero tolerance policy when it comes to such occurrences. ..The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019