PM Modi meets Saudi Environment Minister, held 'useful' discussion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Saudi Arabia's Minister of Environment Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley, in Riyadh and held "useful discussion" on exploring newer areas of cooperation in the agriculture, food processing and water technologies between the two countries. "Moving together towards greener pastures for future generations!PM @narendramodi had a useful discussion with Minister of Environment, Water & Agriculture @AlfadleyA towards exploring newer areas of cooperation in the agriculture, food processing & water technologies," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday at the invitation of the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to attend Future Investment Initiative (FII). The FII Forum is also known as the 'Davos in the Desert' which has been hosted by Riyadh since 2017 to project the Kingdom as a potential investment hub in the region.

Modi is also scheduled to meet King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi met King of Jordan Abdullah II in Riyadh and discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two countries. (ANI)

Also Read: Narendra Modi, Khattar taking away your money and giving it to their 15 rich friends: Rahul Gandhi in Nuh rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)