International Development News
Development News Edition

PM Modi emplanes for India after Saudi Arabia visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for India following a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia where he delivered the keynote address of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) and held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 03:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 03:46 IST
PM Modi emplanes for India after Saudi Arabia visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for New Delhi after wrapping up his engagements during the two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for India following a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia where he delivered the keynote address of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) and held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. "Leaving with a marked upswing in bilateral relations. PM @narendramodi departs from Riyadh after steering the India-Saudi relationship on an upward trajectory pointing towards greater collaboration in future," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

During the visit, Modi held talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and appreciated the close cooperation on security matters between the two countries. A total of 12 agreements and MoUs were signed between the two countries in key sectors including defence industries collaboration, renewable energy, security cooperation and civil aviation.

Modi held "fruitful discussions" with the Crown Prince on "adding greater dynamism and depth to the bilateral strategic partnership", according to MEA. At the FII Forum, also dubbed as the 'Davos in the Desert', the Prime Minister spoke about the goal of achieving USD 5 trillion dollar economy and highlighted several initiatives taken by his government to make India more business-friendly to investors.

The FII has been hosted by Riyadh since 2017 to project the Kingdom as a potential investment hub in the region. He also spoke about regional and global issues and said that his country aims to invest USD 100 billion in refining, pipelines and gas terminals by 2024.

The Prime Minister held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Labour and Social Development Minister Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi and Environment and Agriculture Minister Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al Fadley. Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following New Delhi's decision in August to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Islamabad has unilaterally downgraded bilateral ties and has been attempting to internationalise the Kashmir issue but to no avail.

The Prime Minister's aircraft had to take a long detour by crossing the Arabian Sea, as Pakistan had denied permission to allow the plane to use its airspace while flying to Saudi Arabia. India lodged a formal complaint to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) against Pakistan for its refusal to let the Modi's plane go through its airspace to Saudi Arabia.

Taking cognisance, the ICAO sent a request to Islamabad seeking further information in the matter. Pakistan had earlier also denied Modi access to its air space for his visit to the US to attend the 74th UN General Assembly session in September. Prior to this, President Ram Nath Kovind was also denied permission to use Pakistan's airspace for his official visit to Europe. (ANI)

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi thanks people of Maharashtra, Haryana for reposing faith in BJP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-At least 42 people killed in Cameroon landslide

A landslide caused by heavy rains in western Cameroon killed at least 42 people overnight, state media reported on Tuesday.Rescue teams spent the day scouring the rubble of destroyed houses in the town of Bafoussam in the western highlands....

India's Permanent Mission to UN hosts European Parliament delegation in New York

A delegation of 17 Members of European Parliament MEPs paid a visit to Indias Permanent Mission to the United Nations here on Tuesday and discussed efforts with Indian officials to enhance bilateral ties. Engaging to enhance ties UN. We Ind...

Remains of 42 people found in northern Mexican state

Mexican authorities have found the remains of 42 people in a vacant lot in the northern border state of Sonora, a group dedicated to finding missing people said on Tuesday. That was the last we could find, theyve stopped us from searching b...

U.S.'s Pompeo calls for new, efficient government in Lebanon

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday urged Lebanons political leaders to help form a new government responsive to the needs of its people after Saad al-Hariri resigned as prime minister after huge protests against the ruling elite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019