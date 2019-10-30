3 dead in Los Angeles Halloween party shooting

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (AFP) At least three people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting at a Halloween party in southern Los Angeles late Tuesday, authorities and local media reports said. Aerial footage from local TV news channels showed paramedics treating the injured in a yard between a nail salon and a residential home in Long Beach.

Neighbours said the shooting took place at a Halloween party, according to broadcaster CBS. The wounded were transported to local hospitals, the Long Beach Fire Department said on Twitter. (AFP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)