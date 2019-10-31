International Development News
Development News Edition

US conducts first NE Syria border patrol since pullback: AFP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Qahtaniyah
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 17:45 IST
US conducts first NE Syria border patrol since pullback: AFP
Image Credit: Wikimedia

US forces patrolled part of Syria's border with Turkey on Thursday in the first such move since Washington withdrew troops from the area earlier this month, an AFP correspondent reported. Five armored vehicles bearing US flags patrolled a strip of the frontier north of the town of Qahtaniyah, an area where regime forces were expected to deploy as part of a deal with Turkey, the correspondent said.

The patrol was accompanied by Kurdish fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the main US ally in the years-long battle against the Islamic State group. US forces used to patrol the section of the border north of Qahtaniyah before Washington announced its pullback on October 6.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it is part of an eastern stretch of the frontier where US forces are seeking to maintain a presence. "They want to prevent Russia and the regime from reaching parts of the border that lie east of the city of Qamishli," the de-facto capital of Syria's Kurdish minority, Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said.

The patrol follows the arrival of US reinforcements in Syria from neighboring Iraq in recent days, in what has been seen as a reversal of US President Donald Trump's pullout order. Washington has begun reinforcing positions in Deir Ezzor province with extra military assets in coordination with the SDF to prevent the Islamic State group and other actors from gaining access to oil fields in the area, a US defense official has said.

The Turkish army and its Syrian proxies launched an offensive against Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria on October 9 with the aim of creating a buffer zone. The invasion left hundreds dead and displaced tens of thousands, prompting Ankara and Moscow to hold a summit in Sochi.

Under the deal signed in the Russian Black Sea resort, Turkey is to assume control over one 120 kilometers (75 miles) wide section in the center of the border, while Syrian government forces are to deploy in sections to the east and west. Along the whole length of the border, a 10-kilometer-deep buffer zone is to be created on the Syrian side which will be jointly patrolled by Russian and Turkish troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Muthoot Finance board approves USD 450 mn fund-raise

Muthoot Finance on Thursday said its board has approved raising USD 450 million through bonds in overseas markets under the USD 2 billion capital-raise plan. The bonds will be listed on the London Stock Exchanges International Securities Ma...

CORRECTED-U.S. House tees up first Trump impeachment vote

U.S. lawmakers are scheduled on Thursday to cast their first vote in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives takes up a measure that sets up the next steps in the fast-mo...

EU's Juncker to undergo aneurysm surgery on Nov 11

The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, will undergo surgery in November to treat an aneurysm, members of his inner circle told AFP on Thursday. The 64-year-old former Luxembourg premier had been due to retire on Frid...

Body of missing British tourist found off Cambodia coast

The body of a 21-year-old British tourist was found floating in the sea more than a week after she went missing from a Cambodian island, police told AFP on Thursday. Amelia Bambridge was discovered in waters near the Thai border, said Chuon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019