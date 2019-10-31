International Development News
Development News Edition

ISIS confirms al-Baghdadi's death, names his successor

The Islamic State on Thursday confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and announced his successor, days after US President Donald Trump said the terrorist blew himself up during a raid by the American military.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Damascus
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 23:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 23:07 IST
ISIS confirms al-Baghdadi's death, names his successor
Slain ISIS terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. . Image Credit: ANI

The Islamic State on Thursday confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and announced his successor, days after US President Donald Trump said that the terrorist blew himself up during a raid by the American military. The group released an audiotape, announcing that Abu Ibrahim Hashimi al-Quraishi, alias Abdullah Qardash, has been named the group's new leader, New York Post reported, citing NBC News.

Al-Baghdadi was killed in a US military operation in northwest Syria, Trump had announced on Sunday. The notorious ISIS leader had been in hiding for the past five years. Back in April, he had appeared in a propaganda video a week after a series of bombings rattled Sri Lanka, in which more than 250 people were killed.

The notorious ISIS leader had also periodically issued audio statements, with the last being in August 2018. On Tuesday, Trump had announced that the American military has "terminated" the likely successor of al-Baghdadi. (ANI)

Also Read: Left parties hold protest rally, hit out at govt over economic crisis

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Armed men loot Rs 3 lakh, jewellery worth Rs 1 cr from shop

Around six armed robbers, with their faces masked, allegedly looted jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore and Rs 3 lakh cash from a jewellery shop here on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in the Line Bazar area at about 8.30 pm, the...

Infection amnesia: Measles "destroys immune system memory"

Getting measles is even more dangerous than doctors had realized because it destroys immunity that the victim has acquired to other diseases, researchers said on Thursday.The findings help to explain why children often catch other infectiou...

Will speak to Centre to provide relief to farmers: Maha Guv to Shiv Sena delegation

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday assured that he will speak to the Central government to provide quick relief and assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains in the state. I will request the Central government t...

UPDATE 2-Autos, miners keep European shares in the red as trade jitters resurface

European shares fell on Thursday, hurt by losses for miners and automakers as doubts grew over the prospect of a trade deal between the United States and China, with weak earnings from oil major Royal Dutch Shell adding to the gloom. A Bloo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019