International Development News
Development News Edition

'Bulletproof' China-backed site attacks HK democracy activists

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 14:02 IST
'Bulletproof' China-backed site attacks HK democracy activists
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Using Russia-based servers and promoted by powerful groups linked to China's ruling Communist Party, a sophisticated anonymous website is targeting Hong Kong pro-democracy figures -- and there is almost no way to stop it. From high-profile activists to journalists and lawmakers, about 200 people seen as supporting Hong Kong's protest movement have been "doxxed" -- had their personal details posted online -- by the site, HK Leaks, since it emerged in August.

"I received hundreds of threatening calls," a female reporter at Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper, told AFP. "They would call me a bitch, and a prostitute, and tell me to watch out or they would kill me." Disclosing certain personal details, including phone numbers, without consent is illegal in Hong Kong.

Privacy Commissioner Stephen Wong said on September 17 he had ordered HK Leaks to take down all posts. But the site remains online: on its front page, a photo of black-clad protesters with a Chinese-language banner saying: "We want to know who these people are and why they are messing up Hong Kong!" Personal details -- names, home addresses, personal telephone numbers -- of hundreds of people are posted alongside details of their "misdeeds".

More than two million people follow Facebook pages that have shared HK Leaks posts, according to data from social media monitoring platform CrowdTangle. And the site itself has received more than 175,000 unique page views, according to SiteWorthTraffic.

"I felt really helpless when I realized the site couldn't be blocked," said the reporter, who suspended her telephone number in a bid to escape the abuse. Apple Daily obtained a court order in a bid to prevent further doxxing attacks, but her personal details remain on HK Leaks.

The problem, experts say, is that HK Leaks is a sophisticated operation specifically designed to evade prosecution. It is registered anonymously on a Russian server, uses so-called bulletproof anonymous hosting -- also favored by controversial white supremacist-linked sites such as 8chan -- and has shifted domain three times since August alone.

In early August, the site was live as hkleaks.org, before migrating to hkleaks.ru which became defunct late October, replaced by three other similar domain names, with the same content on each, according to an AFP investigation. Its listed contact email is registered on Yandex, a Russian internet services company.

"This site seems to be really well set up to reveal as little as possible and it doesn't use lots of external services, like buttons, statistics trackers, various scripts that would leak information," said Maarten Schenk, co-founder of the fact-check site Lead Stories. It would require a court order to get the domain registrar to hand over any details, Schenk said, warning that the people behind HK Leaks could have paid in bitcoin and be untraceable anyway.

"Whoever is running this site is good at what they do," he told AFP. HK Leaks uses DDOS-Guard, a Russia-based hosting provider, and "the IP address that is shown for the website is not that of the website itself but of the DDOS-Guard company," cybersecurity expert Brian Honan told AFP.

The site is also registered under the name of a DDOS-Guard employee, which is "part of the device which enables owners of websites to hide their identity," he added. Some pro-democracy protesters have also doxxed Hong Kong's police, which last week obtained a court injunction giving them further protections against personal details being leaked.

Hong Kong's Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data has logged around 2,000 cases of doxxing -- roughly half affecting police -- since protests began in June, according to a spokesman for his office, Stephen Kai. However, the doxxing of police has been in a less coordinated fashion and without any specific or sophisticated website.

Meanwhile, HK Leaks has been promoted by groups linked to China's Communist Party. These include the Chinese Communist Youth League, which has promoted the doxxing site on their official Weibo accounts.

"Netizens have produced a website called HK Leaks... These hideous people have been categorized according to surname. Let's remove their masks, take action!" a September 18 post on one of the league's account says. The state-run broadcaster, CCTV, posted the same message on its official Weibo account, where it received more than 75,000 likes.

The nationalist Global Times newspaper, a Communist Party mouthpiece, posted a similar message on its Weibo account and added a hashtag #listofunmaskedHongKongmob which has been viewed more than 230 million times. HK Leaks has also been promoted by a network of Twitter bot accounts identified by AFP -- some created shortly before the website was set up in August 2019, others old, idle accounts that were revived around the same time.

Many of the tweets used emoji in their hashtags or were strategically edited to avoid being flagged -- behaviors are also seen on accounts removed by Twitter this summer for involvement in a coordinated state-backed disinformation campaign. Some doxxing victims have accused mainland Chinese authorities of involvement.

One pro-democracy protester told AFP he gave a "fake address I've never given to anyone" to Chinese police during a five-hour grilling at the border when returning to Hong Kong after a business trip in mainland China in August. "The same fake address shows up on HK Leaks," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Miners lead FTSE rebound, Lookers sinks on profit alert

The UK blue-chip index bounced back on Friday from its worst session in a month, led by oil heavyweights and miners, following upbeat factory data from China, while car dealership Lookers tanked after another profit alert. The FTSE 100 was ...

It's not ideal but no one will die: Bangladesh coach on pollution in Delhi

The prevailing smoggy conditions in the national capital are not perfect admitted Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo but said no one is dying as pollution is an issue in their country as well. Domingo said getting exposed to poor air quality ...

UPDATE 2-India asks WhatsApp to explain privacy breach

India, WhatsApps biggest market with 400 million users, has asked the Facebook-owned company to explain the nature of a privacy breach on its messaging platform that has affected some users, Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. We ...

Turkey, Russia begin joint patrols in northern Syria - source

Turkish and Russian troops began conducting their first joint ground patrols in northeast Syria on Friday, a Turkish military source told Reuters.Ankara and Moscow had agreed to conduct joint patrols in the region under a deal struck by Pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019