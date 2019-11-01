International Development News
China calls for businesses to shut down e-cigarette online shops

  • Reuters
  • Beijing
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 14:22 IST
  • Created: 01-11-2019 14:14 IST
China calls for businesses to shut down e-cigarette online shops
China's tobacco regulator on Friday issued a notice asking e-commerce platforms and businesses to shut online stores that sell electronic cigarette products, in a move aimed at stopping minors from purchasing e-cigarettes through the internet.

The notice was published on the website of state monopoly China Tobacco, which is overseen by the country's tobacco regulator.

