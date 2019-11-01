International Development News
Development News Edition

KM Birla thanks PM Modi for joining Group's golden jubilee celebration in Thailand

Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the conglomerate's golden jubilee celebrations in Thailand.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 23:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 23:40 IST
KM Birla thanks PM Modi for joining Group's golden jubilee celebration in Thailand
Kumar Mangalam Birla speaking to ANI in Bangkok on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the conglomerate's golden jubilee celebrations in Thailand. In an exclusive interview to ANI, Birla said: "There is a deep sense of gratitude from me and my family that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken out time to be with us."

Aditya Birla Group is celebrating its 'golden jubilee' since it first started its operations in Thailand. "I think the Prime Minister has been familiar with the group's overseas operations. He knows there has been a very credible presence of the group here and that it has brought glory to India," he added.

Aditya Birla Group had started operations in Thailand in 1969. "It is a very emotional occasion and happy moment for us. Fifty years back, my father set up a business here. He is the first industrialist, who looked to do business outside of India, way before globalisation happened," added Birla.

Speaking about his group's expansion plans in the future, he said: "Aditya Birla Group is expanding businesses in India as well as overseas. We are expanding in businesses like aluminium, financial services and fibres." "Broadly, the Aditya Birla Group has set up a target to achieve 60 billion US dollar turnover by 2025," added Birla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

WBBSE asks secondary schools to declare November 4 as holiday

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education WBBSE on Friday asked its affiliate secondary schools to declare November 4 as an additional holiday on account of the Chhat festival. The state had earlier declared November 4 as an additional h...

UPDATE 1-U.S. looking at new ISIS leader and role in organization -U.S. official

The United States is looking into the new leader of the Islamic State to determine his role in the organization and where he came from after a U.S. raid last month killed its former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Nathan Sales, the U.S. counte...

JKHCBAJ calls strike over shifting of court complex, transfer of powers

The J-K High Court Bar Associations Jammu chapter on Friday went on a strike protesting against the proposed shifting of the court complex in Jammu. The chapters members are also against transferring powers for registration of land document...

Sovan Chatterjee gets 'Y-plus' security cover, fuels speculations of return to TMC

BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee was accorded Y-plus category security cover by the state government, triggering speculations of his return to the Trinamool Congress. Chatterjee got the security cover from the state government, just days after h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019