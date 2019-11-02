India, Uzbekistan sign 3 MoUs in fields of Military Medicine and Education

India and Uzbekistan on Saturday signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of Military Medicine and Military Education to further strengthen the defence cooperation between the two countries. The MoUs were signed following a bilateral between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Uzbekistan counterpart Major General Nizamovich during the former's visit to the country.

Announcing the signing of the MoUs on Twitter, the Defence Minister said that the increased military to military cooperation between India and Uzbekistan will lead to enhanced interaction in the areas of mutual interest. Singh is on a three-day visit to Uzbekistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. (ANI)

