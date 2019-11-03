International Development News
UN chief urges Myanmar to ensure 'safe' return of Rohingya

  • Updated: 03-11-2019 14:48 IST
  • Created: 03-11-2019 14:44 IST
UN chief urges Myanmar to ensure 'safe' return of Rohingya
Image Credit: Pixabay

The UN chief on Sunday urged Myanmar to ensure the "safe" return of Rohingya refugees driven out by army operations, a plea made in front of Aung San Suu Kyi for more than two years since her country cracked down on the Muslim minority. Speaking at a summit of Southeast Asian leaders in Bangkok -- with Myanmar's de facto head Suu Kyi in the room -- Antonio Guterres said he remains "deeply concerned" about the plight of the Rohingya.

Violence in Rakhine state in 2017 forced more than 740,000 Rohingya to flee, most seeking refuge in overcrowded camps in neighboring Bangladesh, in what UN investigators say amounted to genocide. Myanmar does not recognize the Rohingya as citizens.

The country says it welcomes back those who agree to a bureaucratic status below full citizenship, and if they agree to live under tight guard after their villages were incinerated. Guterres said Myanmar is responsible for "ensure a conducive environment for the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable repatriation of refugees".

Suu Kyi sat in the room expressionless as Guterres spoke. Only a few hundred Rohingya have returned to Myanmar so far, with many fearing further persecution in the Buddhist-majority country.

The secretary-general also called on Myanmar "to ensure humanitarian actors have full and unfettered access to areas of return". Despite repeated entreaties by the UN and endless criticism by rights groups and world leaders, Myanmar has refused to bend in its approach to the Rohingya.

Much of Rakhine remains largely closed to aid workers and journalists, who can only visit on tightly controlled, military-chaperoned trips. It has launched an extensive and increasingly bloody campaign against Rakhine Buddhists, who are also fighting the central state for greater autonomy.

Suu Kyi has come under fire for failing to use her moral force to defend Rohingya after the 2017 unrest. The treatment of the minority has shredded her image as an upholder of human rights in the eyes of the Western world.

Myanmar's army has come under fire for covering up the crackdown, which it blamed on Rohingya "terrorists" . A leaked ASEAN report earlier this year said the repatriation effort could take a further two years.

Suu Kyi has faced pressure over her country's treatment of the Rohingya from fellow ASEAN members Malaysia and Indonesia, which are both Muslim-majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Chinese news agency slams 'barbaric' Hong Kong office attack

Chinas state-owned Xinhua News Agency denounced the attack on its office in Hong Kong by pro-democracy protesters as barbaric during a melee that marked nearly five months of unrest in the Chinese territory. More protests are being planned ...

Thomas Cook India not part of brand's global sale to China's Fosun: CMD

Travel services provider Thomas Cook India on Sunday said the sale of the company to Chinas Fosun does not include regions of India, Sri Lanka and Mauritius.With regard to recent media reports pertaining to the sale of the Thomas Cook Globa...

Rugby-World Cup winning Boks set to start search for new coach

When the euphoria of a third Rugby World Cup triumph subsides in the coming weeks, South African Rugby will be faced with filling the head coach role vacated by Rassie Erasmus.The Springbok coach stated long before the 32-12 final victory o...

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will not run in UK election

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britains Brexit Party, said he would not stand in the next months election, choosing instead to campaign countywide against Prime Minister Boris Johnsons EU divorce deal.I have thought very hard about this How do...
