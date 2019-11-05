Governors of all seven provinces appointed in Nepal

A day after relieving governors of all seven provinces, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Monday appointed new governors upon the recommendation of cabinet ministers after a meeting held here. The Office of President, in an official statement, said that Bhandari made appointments as recommended by the government as per Article 163 (2) of the Constitution.

As per the release, Somnath Adhikari 'Pyasi' has been appointed as the governor of Province 1, Tilak Pariyar of Province 2, Bishnu Prasad Prasai of Province 3, Amik Sherchan of Gandaki Province 4, Dharmanath Yadav of Province 5, Govinda Prasad Kalauni of Province 6 and Sharmila Kumari Panta of Province 7. Earlier on Sunday, governors from these provinces were relieved in accordance with the constitutional provisions at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

Those who were relieved from the posts are Govinda Bahadur Tumhang, chief of Province 1, Ratneswor Kayastha of Province 2, Anuradha Koirala of Province 3, Baburam Kunwar of Province 4, Umakant Jha of Province 5, Durga Keshar Khanal of Province 6 and Ratneshwor Malla of Province 7. The province chiefs were appointed two years ago by the Sher Bahadur Deuba government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)