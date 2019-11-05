International Development News
Development News Edition

Sikhs from India visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan, instal golden palanquin

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 13:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 13:18 IST
Sikhs from India visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan, instal golden palanquin
Image Credit: ANI

A large number of Sikh devotees from India have visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan and installed a golden palanquin at the shrine, days ahead of the historic inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor. Most of the 1,100 Sikhs, who are in Pakistan to attend the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib, visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, also known as Kartarpur Sahib, along with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and installed the golden palanquin they had brought in with them.

The governor said that the Kartarpur Corridor, which has been completed within the stipulated time, will help bring both the countries closer. Meanwhile, the Pakistan government has decided to make it mandatory for the tour operators to have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the interior ministry to take foreign Sikhs, other than Indians, to the holy site especially the Kartarpur Sahib.

"The Sikhs coming from the US, Canada, and the European countries have been issued a visit visa for Lahore. There are security problems with regard to their uncoordinated visits to the holy places. That's why the tour operators have been asked to take a NOC from the interior ministry," an official said. The visiting Sikhs will also be part of the historic opening of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the corridor, days ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 12. India and Pakistan last week signed the agreement on the Kartarpur Corridor that will allow Indian pilgrims to undertake a visa-free visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the shrine of the Sikh religion's founder Guru Nanak in Pakistan, notwithstanding a chill in bilateral ties over Kashmir.

The agreement will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib where Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life. The corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, just 4 kilometers from the International Border, located at Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Indian pilgrims of all faiths and persons of Indian origin can use the corridor and the travel will be visa-free. Each visitor would be required to pay USD 20 as fee, though India has requested Pakistan not to charge the Indian pilgrims. Sikh pilgrims have started coming at the Nankana Sahib from India and other countries in connection with the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Fear grips Kashmiri village where Indian migrant workers killed

Locals in the Kashmiri village where five Indian migrant laborers were killed by gunmen last week say they are living in fear of militant groups as well as the subsequent crackdown by security forces.The five migrants, from Indias eastern s...

Senegal announces launch of oil and gas licensing round

West Africas Senegal, considered a frontier petroleum market, on Tuesday announced a oil and gas licensing round.The licensing round will be for three offshore blocks and the legal phase will conclude in late January, said oil minister Maha...

France to implement quotas for labour immigration-minister

France will for the first time set quotas for the number of immigrant workers from outside the European Union it allows into the country, French Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud said on Tuesday, a measure long sought by the countrys right-wi...

Pak 'purposely' retracts information from Zardari's medical reports, alleges Aseefa Zardari

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardaris daughter, on Tuesday alleged that Pakistan government is deliberately retracting information from her ailing fathers medical reports. Taking to Twitter, Aseefa said My fathe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019