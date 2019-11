Nov 5 (Reuters) -

* UK RAIL UNION RMT SAYS TOTAL OF 27 DAYS OF STRIKE ACTION WILL TAKE PLACE IN DECEMBER ON SOUTH WESTERN RAILWAY Source text: http://bit.ly/2PPBG5m

Also Read: REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 pm GMT/6 a.m. SGT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)