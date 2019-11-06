Romania govt nominates two candidates for EU commissioner

Romania's centrist government on Wednesday nominated two candidates for EU Commissioner, European lawmakers Adina Valean and Siegfried Muresan, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said.

"After consultations with Romania's president, we decided to nominate two candidates," Orban told reporters.

