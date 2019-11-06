Romania govt nominates two candidates for EU commissioner
Romania's centrist government on Wednesday nominated two candidates for EU Commissioner, European lawmakers Adina Valean and Siegfried Muresan, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said.
"After consultations with Romania's president, we decided to nominate two candidates," Orban told reporters.
Also Read: INSTANT VIEW-Liberals projected to form Canada's next government -CBC TV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- government
- lawmakers
- candidates
- Romania
- European
ALSO READ
Trudeau's Liberals to form minority government: Canadian TV projections
INSTANT VIEW-Liberals projected to form Canada's next government -CBC TV
Canada's Trudeau set to form government -CBC TV
UPDATE 6-Trudeau's Liberals to form Canadian minority government -CBC
INSTANT VIEW-Justin Trudeau's Liberals projected to form Canada's next government - TV