INSTANT VIEW-Liberals projected to form Canada's next government -CBC TV

Canada's Liberal Party is set to form a minority government after Monday's federal election, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp projected. That means Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will have to rely on support from other parties to govern.

COMMENTS: JOHN MANLEY, SENIOR BUSINESS ADVISOR AT BENNETT JONES, FORMER CANADIAN FORMER FINANCE, INDUSTRY MINISTER:

"A minority government always makes things difficult ... the government doesn't control parliamentary committees, they have trouble keeping their agenda moving, they may have to do things or not do things that they would otherwise be inclined to do based on needing the support of another party. "I think a Liberal government supported by the (New Democratic Party) is likely going to lean farther left.

"It raises a series of issues about what are the demands that an NDP party would make. What's the price of governing going to be? And I think businesses are going to be reluctant to make any moves until they get some satisfaction around that. I suspect most businesses would rather a small Liberal majority to a Liberal minority with the NDP supporting it." GREG TAYLOR, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT PURPOSE INVESTMENTS

"Markets don't like uncertainty so it will all depend on what coalition they can come up with and how sustainable that will become." "The energy stocks will be the most interesting to watch tomorrow and could be lower. The other fear was higher capital gains taxes and that is too soon to tell but would be a negative across all sectors."

"The bigger problem is it seems that Canadians have never been more divided and the next government really needs to work to correct that. Alberta is at risk of a broader separatist movement and that would be a major negative for Canada." "Overall this should be pretty much as expected and markets shouldn't move too much on it."

