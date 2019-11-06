International Development News
Brazil's lower house OKs proposal to ease gun ownership, but dilutes it

Brazil's lower house of congress approved a proposal to ease gun ownership but withdrew some of the measures the government had hoped to see pass. The bill, which passed late on Tuesday and will now head to the Senate, was limited to regulating gun use among snipers, hunters, and collectors. It also made small adjustments to rules governing the purchase of firearms by security officials, who are already permitted to carry guns.

The parts that were withdrawn, which relate to granting access to firearms to a broader swathe of the population, will be presented in a separate bill by the government on Wednesday, the legislative body's press agency said. President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, has long advocated broadening gun laws https://www.reuters.com/article/us-brazil-guns/brazils-president-elect-plans-decree-allowing-wider-gun-ownership-idUSKCN1OS0HN to fight years of rising crime.

In May, Bolsonaro signed decrees - that needed congressional approval - to ease restrictions on importing and carrying guns and buying ammunition. After the Senate rejected those measures https://www.reuters.com/article/us-brazil-violence-bolsonaro/brazilian-senate-committee-shuns-bolsonaros-decree-easing-guns-law-idUSKCN1TD2RF, Bolsonaro reconsidered his strategy. Eventually, the government sent new gun proposals to Congress.

Also Read: UPDATE 6-Trudeau's Liberals to form Canadian minority government -CBC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

