Pakistan briefs heads of foreign missions on opening of Kartarpur corridor

Pakistan on Wednesday launched diplomatic push to showcase the opening of the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor by briefing the heads of foreign missions and their representatives in Islamabad. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood briefed the diplomatic corps, highlighting Pakistan's initiative of opening the holy Sikh shrine, according to the Foreign Office.

Mahmood highlighted the historic initiative by Prime Minister Imran Khan to open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on the auspicious occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, it said. The Foreign Secretary underscored that Pakistan has taken this step to meet the long-standing request of the Sikh community across the world, particularly from India, the FO said.

It said the opening of the "corridor was in line with the Islamic principles, Pakistan's policy of promoting inter-faith harmony, and Quaid-e-Azam's (Pakistan's founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah) vision of a peaceful neighbourhood." He said that Pakistan will permit 5,000 Indian pilgrims of all faiths without visa, per day, seven days a week, throughout the year, with the provision for additional numbers on special occasions, subject to capacity.

The Foreign Secretary said that besides the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, pilgrims from India would be coming through the Wagah border as well. He underlined that the first phase of the construction of the Kartarpur corridor project and renovation of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, which has now become the world's largest gurdwara, has been completed in record time. Prime Minister Khan will inaugurate the corridor on November 9.

Appreciating the historic initiative to open the Kartarpur corridor and completion of the mega project in record time, the diplomats congratulated Pakistan.

