383-yr-old tombstone discovered in north China

A 383-year-old tombstone has been found in a village in China's northern Hebei Province, local publicity authorities said on Thursday. The publicity department of Nanhe County said the tombstone, dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), was recently discovered in Gongzhuang Village, Heyang Township.

Measuring 80-cm both in length and width, and 20-cm in thickness, a 1,217-character inscription on the tombstone depicted the history of a family surnamed Zhu, including its relocation and family inheritance, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Lan Jianhui, a local historian, said the discovery of the tombstone is of great value to study the history, politics, and culture in central and southern Hebei in the Ming Dynasty.

