383-yr-old tombstone discovered in north China

  • PTI
  • Beijing
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:43 IST
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:19 IST
Image Credit: ANI

A 383-year-old tombstone has been found in a village in China's northern Hebei Province, local publicity authorities said on Thursday. The publicity department of Nanhe County said the tombstone, dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), was recently discovered in Gongzhuang Village, Heyang Township.

Measuring 80-cm both in length and width, and 20-cm in thickness, a 1,217-character inscription on the tombstone depicted the history of a family surnamed Zhu, including its relocation and family inheritance, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Lan Jianhui, a local historian, said the discovery of the tombstone is of great value to study the history, politics, and culture in central and southern Hebei in the Ming Dynasty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

