Imran Khan arrives in Kartarpur for corridor inauguration

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived here for the inauguration ceremony of the corridor connecting Darbar Sahib in Pakistan with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India. Khan was accompanied by Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Senator Javed Khan, Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and other officials, reported Geo news.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Integrated Check Post (ICP) of the corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and flagged off the first 'jatha' of devotees traveling to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal district of Punjab province in Pakistan. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh have already reached Pakistan via the corridor.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of 550th birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

