A step towards promoting greater religious freedom: US welcomes Kartarpur corridor opening

The United States on Saturday welcomed the historic opening of the Kartarpur corridor and described it as a step towards promoting greater religious freedom. Taking to Twitter, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said that Washington sees the opening of the corridor as a positive example of neighbours working together for their mutual benefit.

"The State Department welcomes the opening of a new border crossing between India and Pakistan, the Kartarpur corridor. We see this as a positive example of neighbours working together for mutual benefit. The newly opened corridor is a step towards promoting greater religious freedom," Ortagus said in a video posted on her Twitter handle. "It allows Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, an important Sikh house of worship just inside the Pakistan border. This impressive project will transform a remote, three-acre site across a sensitive international boundary. Congratulations to India and Pakistan on this initiative," she added.

The State Department extended its best wishes to the pilgrims visiting Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor at Gurdaspur and Kartarpur respectively today, facilitating the visa-free travel of Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib. (ANI)

