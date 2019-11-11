5 killed in Pak firing incident

At least five persons, including two policemen, have been killed in Pakistan's Punjab province after gunmen opened fire on a police vehicle, according to media reports. The attack took place on Sunday in Arbi Tibba area of the Rajanpur district where a police team was conducting a raid after receiving information about the presence of the fugitives in the locality, the News International reported.

The police van was fired upon by the assailants. Five persons, including two policemen were killed and two other police personnel were injured, Geo News reported. The injured have been admitted to a hospital, the report said.

However, no one has claimed immediately responsibility for the attack.

