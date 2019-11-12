International Development News
Three performers stabbed on stage in Saudi Arabia

A Yemeni man was arrested after he stabbed three performers during a live show in Riyadh on Monday.

  Updated: 12-11-2019 14:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Yemeni man was arrested after he stabbed three performers during a live show in Riyadh on Monday. The victims were in stable condition, local media reported.

As per footage broadcast by state television on Monday, a 33-year-old man, identified as Yemeni, was seen running onto the stage in Riyadh's King Abdullah Park during a musical performance to attack the victims, reported Al Jazeera. State news agency SPA said the victims, two men, and a woman, sustained "superficial wounds" and were stabilised after receiving medical care.

The King Abdullah Park is one of the venues hosting the two-month "Riyadh Season" entertainment festival, as part of government efforts to promote tourism and open up the Saudi society. As a part of a contentious liberalisation drive, the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has also introduced various reforms including allowing concerts, re-opening cinemas and lifting a ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, has introduced various reforms and eased social restrictions previously banned in the conservative kingdom. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

