International Development News
Development News Edition

Trump 'so extreme' on climate he's waking people up, Greta Thunberg

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hampton
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 05:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 05:04 IST
Trump 'so extreme' on climate he's waking people up, Greta Thunberg
Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)

Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg has said that US President Donald Trump's climate change denialism was "so extreme" that it had helped galvanize the movement to halt long term planetary warming. She spoke in an interview with AFP on Tuesday on the eve of her departure from North America where she has spent almost three months.

"He's so extreme and he says so extreme things, so I think people wake up by that in a way," the 16-year-old said from on board a sailboat preparing to depart from the East Coast town of Hampton, Virginia for Europe early Wednesday. "I thought when he got elected, now people will finally, now people must finally wake up," she continued.

"Because it feels like if we just continue like now, nothing's going to happen. So maybe he is helping." A young Australian couple have volunteered to aid her in her return journey. Elayna Carausu, 26, and Riley Whitelum 35, live on their catamaran with their 11-month-old boy and document their adventures on social media, and responded to Greta's appeal for help with an environmentally friendly return trip to Europe.

They had originally planned to spend the winter in the United States but will now carry Greta and her father Svante Thunberg on their 14-meter (45 feet) catamaran, "La Vagabonde." After months of campaigning in the US and Canada, including an appearance at a key UN climate summit in September, which was the reason for her visit, she offered a lukewarm assessment on the impact.

"It depends," she said, in her usual matter-of-fact way of speaking. "In one way, lots of things have changed, and lots of things have moved in the right direction, but also in a sense we have, we have gone a few more months without real action being taken and without people realizing the emergency we are in," said the high-schooler, who will return to her education next year.

The trip itself should last two to three weeks, depending on weather conditions. The young couple and their son Lenny (who has his own Instagram account) and the Thunbergs will be joined by professional British sailor Nikki Henderson who was called to lend a hand. Their destination is Portugal, some 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles) away, in order to participate in the COP 25 UN climate summit in Madrid, Spain from December 2 to December 13.

The venue was originally in Chile but was shifted because of political unrest, forcing Greta to change her travel plans. "If I get to the COP 25 in time, then I will participate in that, because I have received an invitation to do so," she said, wearing a windbreaker emblazoned with the words "Unite for Science." "And then I will go home, I think."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 6-Conservative Supreme Court justices lean toward Trump on ending immigrant program

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Odisha: 'Bali Yatra' festival begins in Cuttack

The festival Bali Yatra which is organised every year in memory of the rich maritime history of the state, was inaugurated in Cuttack on Tuesday. The festival is organised at the bank of Mahanadi River every year to mark the day when ancien...

RPT-COLUMN-Oil price risks shift to the upside, funds continue buying: Kemp

Hedge funds continued to buy oil derivatives last week, anticipating the oil market has entered an upward price cycle as the global economy steadies and the surge in shale production fades.Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the ...

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The worlds economic model has broken down as the business practices of multinational corporations and digital platforms put a growing number of workers at risk of exploitation a...

FEATURE-Sacked, shunned and suicidal - the Cameroon sports stars battling anti-gay laws

YAOUNDE, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Cameroonian athlete Thierry Essamba still trains every day, even though he has little hope of reviving a career cut off when he was ousted from the national squad in a scandal over homosexuality....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019