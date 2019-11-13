US warns citizens against travel to Bolivia due to 'civil unrest'

The US State Department on Tuesday warned American citizens not to travel to Bolivia and limited its diplomatic presence in the country due to unrest that followed recent disputed elections.

"Do not travel to Bolivia due to civil unrest," the State Department said, adding that it has ordered diplomats' family members to leave and authorized "the departure of non-emergency US government employees due to ongoing political instability in Bolivia."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)