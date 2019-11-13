International Development News
Development News Edition

Guaido, Maduro supporters face off inside Venezuela embassy in Brazil: officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 22:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 22:09 IST
Guaido, Maduro supporters face off inside Venezuela embassy in Brazil: officials

Brasilia, Nov 13 (AFP) Military police surrounded Venezuela's embassy in Brazil Wednesday as rival supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaido and President Nicolas Maduro faced off inside in a struggle for control of the diplomatic compound. The embassy drama unfolded as President Jair Bolsonaro met nearby at the foreign ministry with China's President Xi Jinping ahead of a summit of the BRICS countries.

It was not immediately clear which side was in control of the embassy. A Brazilian foreign ministry representative was inside the compound in an attempt to end the stand-off. Guaido's appointed ambassador Teresa Belandria said in a statement that staff members at the embassy "voluntarily" opened its doors early Wednesday to officials working for her.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the embassy, many of them supporters of Brazil's left-wing Workers Party, yelling "Viva Maduro," "Drug dealer Guaido" and "Free Lula," the Brazilian leftist icon released from jail on Friday. The last Maduro-appointed ambassador to Brazil was withdrawn in 2016.

In her statement, Belandria asked that all accredited officials at the embassy and Venezuela's seven consulates in Brazil recognize Guaido as the legitimate president. More than 50 countries, including Brazil, recognized the Venezuelan opposition leader as acting president earlier this year after rejecting Maduro's re-election as fraudulent.

BRICS titans China and Russia, however, back Maduro. "Upon entering the headquarters, we could verify that a group of officials was living in the official residence," said Belandria, who is not inside the embassy.

Freddy Menegotti, a senior embassy official loyal to Maduro, said "strangers to our facilities are entering and are violating the Venezuelan territory," according to a voice recording sent to the PT and shared with AFP. "We need help, we need the immediate activation of all social movements and political parties," Menegotti said.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza condemned what he described as an invasion of the embassy. "We hold the Government of Brazil responsible for the safety of our staff and facilities," Arreaza tweeted.

"It is a delicate situation," said Paulo Pimenta, a member of PT, in a voice recording sent to AFP via WhatsApp. Pimenta said he was among 10 Brazilians to enter the embassy in the morning. Eduardo Bolsonaro, one of the president's sons and a member of Congress, tweeted: "The left has gone to the door of the Venezuelan embassy in Brazil, (what) I want to see is for them to go to Venezuela to live as ordinary Venezuelan citizens."

Venezuela's economy has been devastated by a political and economic crisis that has forced millions to flee, many of them into neighboring Brazil. The BRICS summit will be the first time Bolsonaro, notoriously awkward at public events, has hosted a major international gathering since he took office in January.

Bolsonaro -- an ardent admirer of US President Donald Trump with whom he shares a contempt for multilateralism and left-wing ideology -- is under pressure from Brazil's powerful beef, farming and mining sectors to stay on good terms with China, the Latin American country's biggest trade partner. Moscow and Beijing have been major lenders to Caracas in exchange for oil supplies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Maduro in Moscow in September, where he reiterated support for his Venezuelan counterpart and called on all sides to end the country's crisis. (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

China's huge mysterious extinct ape 'Giganto' was an orangutan cousin

Genetic material extracted from a 1.9 million-year-old fossil tooth from southern China shows that the worlds largest-known ape - an extinct creature dubbed Giganto that once inhabited Southeast Asia - was an oversized cousin of todays oran...

'Ford v Ferrari' - racing and friendship 'told at 230 mph'

You dont need to be a motor racing fan to watch Ford v Ferrari because the battle to win is played out as much between the men making the cars as those behind the wheel.Starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, the movie opening on Friday in ...

Higher Adoption of Emerging Technologies in Commercial Vehicles Stoke OEM Collaborations with Technology Developers

Commercial vehicleoriginal&#160;equipment manufacturersCV OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers are expected to increase investments in disruptive technologies with demonstrated ability to decrease supply chain complexity and increase efficiency. Trans...

80 fall sick after toxic gas leaks from prawn processing plant in Odisha's Balasore

At least 80 people, mostly women workers, fell ill after a toxic gas leaked from a prawn processing plant in Khantapada area in Odishas Balasore district on Wednesday evening. The incident took place at around 8 pm when the gas, suspected t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019